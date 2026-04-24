Sonny Styles knew what was around him.

Ohio State had just demolished Minnesota 42-3, holding its fifth straight opponent to fewer than 10 points.

The Silver Bullets, who ranked among the top five in nearly every major defensive category at the time, looked unbreakable.

While he could have gone on about the group’s success, Styles kept his answer simple when asked about it.

“This group is special.”

Now, more than six months later, that group made history in front of 320,000 fans outside of Acrisure Stadium, as Arvell Reese, Styles and Caleb Downs were all selected within the top 11 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reese went No. 5 overall to the New York Giants, Styles was selected No. 7 by the Washington Commanders and Downs went No. 11 to the Dallas Cowboys, marking the first time in the modern draft era that three defenders from the same school were taken within the top 11 picks.

“I love having a bunch of Buckeyes in the NFC East,” Styles said after the draft. “I’m super excited for all of them and know they will do very well.”

The trio anchored a Buckeye defense that was historically dominant in 2025, finishing first in the country in scoring defense and allowing just 9.3 points per game across 14 games, the fewest in the College Football Playoff era.

“We take pride in being the standard,” Styles said after Ohio State’s Sept. 10, 2025, game against Grambling State. “If you’re not playing elite defense here, you’re not playing at all.”

All three defenders earned All-American honors following the 2025 season, along with Kayden MacDonald, who, despite being a projected first-round pick, fell outside the top 32 selections Thursday.

But the Buckeyes’ historic night didn’t stop with their defense.

With wide receiver Carnell Tate becoming the first Buckeye selected at No. 4 overall by the Tennessee Titans, Ohio State placed four players within the top 11 picks, becoming the first school to do so since Michigan State in 1967.

“When you go to Ohio State you’re very proud of it,” Tate said. “Coach Day does an unbelievable job pouring everything into the program.”

For Styles, even as the trio heads to rival teams within the NFC East, the bond remains unchanged.

“Those are my brothers, man,” he said. “I’m so happy for all of those guys.”