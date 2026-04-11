One person is dead following a stabbing on Friday at an Ohio State field, according to a X post from Ohio State police at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The stabbing occurred behind Lincoln Tower on its turf fields, located at 1800 Cannon Drive, around 7:45 p.m. and involved two people, a separate post on the account said at 8:52 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Wexner Medical Center soon after the incident, the post said.

Ohio State police said they responded to the situation quickly and detained a suspect, whose identity has not been released, according to the posts.

The post said that while the suspect and the victim are not affiliated with the university, the suspect is in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with his family,” the X post said.

Ohio State police said there is no ongoing threat and anyone with information should call 614-292-2121.

The Lantern will update this article as more information is available.