Many Ohio State students are crammed into dorms with nothing but a communal kitchen, often leaving them dependent on dining halls, delivery apps and whatever fits in a microwave or mini fridge.

The Ohio Union Activities Board graduate and professional student committee offers a respite from routine campus dining, and a chance to learn culinary skills, through OUAB in the Kitchen events. This past Friday, the last event of the term, students prepared a fresh Middle Eastern spread of naan with hummus, chicken shawarma with cucumber-tomato salad and knafeh.

“It was really nice to see how you can make healthy food quickly, and it was a really fun way of showcasing that,” Anna Strauch, a sixth-year in German, English and education said. “On the other hand, it was wonderful to get to know other people and have the experience of making something with your hands far away from your phone … It was really lovely.”

The menu was designed to be a healthy, finals-ready option for busy students, according to Ben Flores, culinary instructor for Dining Services, who curates the OUAB in the Kitchen menus.

“We try to do something new for every single OUAB event,” Flores said.

Although the entire menu earned positive reviews, dessert was the resounding favorite among participants.

Participants had knafeh, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert known for its unique texture and combination of flavors. Flores said his version used kataifi dough with mozzarella cheese, simple syrup and pistachios.

Strauch said the knafeh was her favorite dish.

“It was better than anything I’ve ever had as a dessert, and I have a sweet tooth, so that means something,” Strauch said.

Ella Langenderfer, a 2025 graduate in computer science and engineering, also said it was the highlight of her meal.

“I’d never had it before, and I like trying new things,” Langenderfer said.

Flores said OUAB in the Kitchen allows students to observe a chef demonstration and gain hands-on experience in the Instructional Kitchen at the Ohio Union.

“[Participants] break into groups between four to six people and prepare the food they saw during the chef demo, then they get to enjoy the food,” Flores said. “They get to learn a little bit about ingredients they may not typically work with, or recipes they may not be familiar with, as well as equipment.”

Strauch said she used to cook a lot with her dad, but now that she’s busy in college, she often opts for convenience and buys her food.

“I was reminded how wonderful it is to [cook] and how it can help your nervous system relax,” Strauch said.

Each OUAB in the Kitchen includes three or four recipes with varying levels of difficulty, Flores said.

“If you’ve never cooked a day in your life before, there are simpler recipes that are more accessible,” Flores said. “If you want to challenge yourself or maybe you’re somewhere in the intermediate zone of cooking, you can find a recipe that’s more in your comfort zone.”

Langenderfer said she has been cooking for a long time and enjoyed preparing unfamiliar dishes.

“It was definitely nice that everything was already cut up, because that’s the part that takes me the longest,” Langenderfer said. “I got to try a new food that I’ve never made before, so that was fun.”

Flores said he always has alternative recipes for participants with food allergies.

“I’ve yet to run into a situation where we can’t make it work for somebody,” Flores said. “They may not be able to have the exact recipe one-to-one, but we always find a way they can experience a course and enjoy everything at least a little bit.”

For Flores, the meal is only part of it — the bigger impact, he said, is the confidence students walk away with.

“I’ve had students who have never even made a bowl of cereal, and suddenly they get experience working with different foods as well as different cultural cuisines that maybe they wouldn’t get exposure to,” Flores said. “It’s also an opportunity for students to cook food that’s part of their culture, that way they can experience a taste of home.”

While OUAB in the Kitchen events have concluded for the school year, interested participants can keep an eye out for upcoming events on OUAB Grad/Prof’s Instagram, which will be posted at the beginning of the next term.