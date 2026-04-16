Football returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday as Team Scarlet faces Team Gray in Ohio State’s annual spring game, offering the first live glimpse of the Buckeyes ahead of the 2026 season.

While the spring game won’t fully satisfy fans craving meaningful football, it provides a preview of what’s to come when August arrives.

Ahead of the game, Lantern sports editors from the past, present and future came together to break down four key questions surrounding Ohio State’s 2026-27 outlook.

Andy Anders (Eleven Warriors / former Lantern Sports Editor)

Who is Ohio State’s biggest X-factor in 2026?

The biggest X-factor for Ohio State this season is tackle Ian Moore. Offensive linemen can be overlooked in these conversations – we typically think of X-factors as exciting playmakers – but he could be a piece that quietly elevates the Buckeyes’ entire offense.

It’s no secret that the offensive line is coming off a bitterly disappointing end to the 2025 season. Ten combined sacks were allowed in the two losses that ended Ohio State’s campaign. Rather than add potential starters through the transfer portal, however, the Buckeyes are banking on the veteran experience of their front five and aiming for a few other linemen to take the next step. Moore tops the list of those linemen.

While Phillip Daniels is back after starting at right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2025, it was an inconsistent season for him overall, and, to me, his ceiling just isn’t as high as Moore’s at the position. Daniels lacks the feet and seems technically limited. If Moore can rise and claim the right tackle position from him, as Ryan Day has very much left the door open for, it’s a sign that the much-maligned right side of Ohio State’s offensive line can be better in 2026.

Sam Cipriani (Buckeye Sports Bulletin / Lantern Sports Editor 2024-25)

What will Ohio State’s identity be in 2026?

While the Buckeyes’ identity in 2025 stemmed from their defense, which finished No. 1 in the FBS in both total and scoring defense under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, the departure of eight defensive starters from last year’s roster could lead to a shift in identity for the 2026 squad.

Ohio State’s offense is likely to once again be one of the best in the country, returning all but its starting right guard, Tegra Tshebola, tight end Max Klare and No. 2 wide receiver Carnell Tate. After ranking just 26th in total offense and 21st in scoring offense last season, the unit could reach new heights.

Day also brought in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith this offseason to stabilize an offense that put up 24 combined points in the final two weeks of Brian Hartline’s tenure.

Led by Heisman finalist quarterback Julian Sayin and unanimous All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, along with an offensive line boasting significant continuity, Ohio State is positioned to become a more balanced and potentially offense-driven team. Rather than forcing a run game that struggled to find a rhythm in 2025, another year of development up front, paired with emerging sophomores Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, could unlock a complementary rushing attack.

Defensively, some regression is expected after last season’s elite production, but another year under Patricia should help stabilize a unit undergoing significant turnover. With a mix of returning contributors and transfers such as safeties Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore, linebacker Christian Alliegro, and defensive linemen James Smith, John Walker and Qua Russaw, the Buckeyes will be tasked with forming a new identity rather than replicating last year’s dominance.

Jack Diwik (current Lantern Sports Editor)

What will be the biggest difference from last year’s team?

For the past seven years, Day has been the mastermind behind Ohio State’s offensive game plan. While he has gone through three offensive coordinators during his tenure, two — Kevin Wilson and Brian Hartline — have been internal hires, and one – Chip Kelly – was someone Day knew from his college days at New Hampshire.

That is not the case with newly hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Known for his run-scheme expertise, Arthur Smith will be the yin to Day’s prolific passing attack, which has finished top four in the conference in each of his seven seasons as head coach.

With an offensive line returning four starters and sophomore running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West primed to take a leap, look for the Buckeyes’ rushing attack, which ranked ninth in the Big Ten last season, to drastically improve under Smith’s direction.

Reilly Cahill (incoming Lantern Sports Editor)

Why Ohio State can win the national championship: Returning production and new offensive leadership

Ohio State returns most of its core offensive pieces, including arguably the best player in the country in Jeremiah Smith.

With Julian Sayin back at quarterback and one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation, the Buckeyes have the firepower to compete with anyone.

Why Ohio State can’t win the national championship: Defensive losses and schedule difficulty

The bad news is that while Ohio State can beat anybody in the country, it also faces one of the toughest schedules in the country.

The Buckeyes will face six teams that finished in last season’s final AP Top 25 poll, including road games against Texas and defending national champion Indiana, along with a matchup against Michigan in Ohio Stadium.

In addition to navigating that schedule, Ohio State must replace seven defensive starters, including Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles and Kayden McDonald, who are projected first-round NFL Draft picks.

In the College Football Playoff era, no team has reached the playoff with three regular-season losses.