Scarlette Magazine, a student-led fashion publication at Ohio State, draws inspiration from a wide range of artistic influences, and its upcoming “Muse” issue aims to bring that creativity to life.

The magazine will celebrate the release of its latest edition Friday at the Ohio Union’s Great Hall Meeting Room, with a launch party themed “Fashion Is Art.” The event will feature a thrift pop-up, party favors from Valentino Beauty and Good Molecules — a skincare brand — giveaways and interactive elements designed to reflect the issue’s theme, said Averie Ison, co-editor-in-chief and a fourth-year in strategic communications.

“Attendees can expect a way to connect with a creative community,” Ison said. “We’ll go through the magazine and highlight the work we have done this semester and how the ‘Muse’ Issue has come together based on our inspiration and hard work.”

She said the event, which is open to all students, will also include additional activities such as a charm bar from Millie The Label, a jewelry brand by Natalie Milligan, an Ohio State alumna, and cake.

According to Kat Gallaugher, co-editor-in-chief and a fourth-year in history of art and English, the issue’s theme centers on creativity and inspiration.

“The ‘Muse’ issue is about what inspires us and all the different facets of creativity,” Gallaugher said. “Every artist historically has had a muse, and it’s just asking our members what their muse is and how that can be reflected in the magazine.”

Both editors said the issue features a variety of student work, including themed photoshoots.

“We had one based on the famous makeup artist Pat McGrath, which was really cool,” Ison said. “We also had a David Bowie-inspired photoshoot, which dives into how he inspired both music and fashion.”

Gallaugher said the issue also includes a more traditional interpretation of the theme.

“Our most classic version of the muse in the magazine is an article and photoshoot which talks about all of the muses within Greek mythology,” Gallaugher said.

The launch party will encourage attendees to dress based on a favorite piece of art, a choice Ison said was intentional.

“We wanted to make the dress code accessible and creative for everyone,” Ison said. “Whatever art inspires you is what your outfit can be based on — whether that is a painting, a film or music.”

Gallaugher said sustainability is also central to Scarlette’s mission, which is reflected in the event’s thrift pop-up.

“We’re super passionate about sustainability at Scarlette,” Gallaugher said. “We reuse a lot of decorations and source many thrift pop-up items from students, so we try to spread the word about sustainability and practice it as much as we can.”

Both editors said the magazine is a collaborative effort involving students across disciplines.

“We had students involved in so many different ways,” Gallaugher said. “Whether they were working on graphic design, photography, modeling, social media or writing, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Ison said Scarlette aims to provide opportunities and community for students on campus.

“Fashion publications are a creative outlet and community for people to express their voices and perspectives on campus,” Ison said. “It’s a great way to connect with both like-minded and diverse groups.”

Gallaugher said that the organization also helps students gain experience and build portfolios.

“We provide networking opportunities and prioritize making it a safe space for all members,” Gallaugher said.

She said she hopes the issue inspires readers to reflect on their own creativity.

“I hope people continue to think deeper about what inspires them and how they can inspire others,” Gallaugher said.

Ison said the organization has grown significantly in recent years and hopes it will continue to grow after she and Gallaugher’s graduation this spring.

“It started from a very small organization with around 12 people, and it’s grown into such a large organization,” Ison said. “We’re trying to expand throughout campus and be more creative and vocal.”

Both editors emphasized that Scarlette is open to all students, regardless of major.

“You don’t have to be a fashion major to join,” Gallaugher said. “It’s a welcoming place for everyone to build their portfolio and meet other creative people.”