An early morning incident near the McDonalds on High street has sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Department of Police.

Columbus police arrived at a location near 1972 N. High St. at about 3:21 a.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. It’s not clear if the victim is associated with Ohio State.

He was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He is in stable condition and expected to survive, the report said.

Details about the suspect were not in the report.

This is a developing story and The Lantern will update it once it obtains more information.