The biggest rock festival in Columbus history is aiming to break last year’s record number of attendees — with 175,000 people showing out — by bringing a stacked lineup of headliners and up-and-coming acts in the rock and metal genres.

Sonic Temple Art & Musical Festival, presented by live entertainment company Danny Wimmer Presents, will return to the Historic Crew Stadium May 14-17. The festival will feature more than 140 artists alongside immersive art installations and experiences.

Some headliners for this year’s event include My Chemical Romance, the defining emo band of the 2000s; The Offspring, the punk rock band behind the hit song “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid”; Megadeth, the thrash metal band currently performing on their last ever tour; Tool, the four-time Grammy Award-winning progressive metal band; and Bring Me The Horizon, the genre-bending band that has progressed from hardcore death metal to a blend of metal, electronic, rock and pop music.

Other notable acts include the Ohio-based acts Mushroomhead and Hawthorne Heights, along with multiple album anniversary performances from Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, DragonForce and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, who will all celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective works, according to a press release.

The environment of the festival is aimed to be a “living, breathing gallery experience,” the press release states, which is achieved through large-scale and interactive art installations, including the Art Boutique, Art Towers and Art Walls.

Additionally, contemporary American painter Terry Urban, whose work is characterized as vibrant, emotional contrast and the dark side of human nature, and Jay Howell, the cartoonist behind the animated TV series’ “Bob’s Burgers” and “Sanjay and Craig,” will contribute visuals to the festival space as well, the press release states.

Lead singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool will bring selections from Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards for the Caduceus Wine Garden, and The Dive Bar will return again this year, giving fans a chance to relax, hang out and enjoy pop-up performances and appearances by artists.

Single Day and four-day GA, GA Plus, VIP and Premium Experiences are available for purchase on Sonic Temple’s website. Prices currently range from $199 for a Single Day GA Stadium pass to $2,318 for the Columbus Owners Club four-day pass.

A student offer is available this year as well, allowing students with a valid university email address to purchase a Single Day GA Stadium Pass for $123, fees included. Student tickets can be purchased through FEVO. Nurses, military, firefighters and police can purchase specially priced passes after verifying their eligibility through GOVX.