With Saturday’s spring game approaching, excitement around Ohio State’s campus is building, but not necessarily for the football.

For students, the annual spring game signals more than just the return of football — it marks one of the first major social weekends of the semester. With warmer weather, fewer stakes on the field and a full lineup of bars and house parties, students and local businesses alike embrace the day as a celebration, regardless of the score.

“It’s definitely more about going out than the game,” fourth year in environment, economy, development and sustainability Anthony Zelinskas said. “I would say it’s the best day of spring semester.”

While attendance inside the stadium can vary, the energy outside it remains consistent. Students often treat the spring game less like a sporting event and more like a tradition — an opportunity to gather with friends, enjoy the weather and participate in a familiar game-day atmosphere without the pressure of a regular-season matchup.

“The vibes on campus and right off campus is what makes spring block special,” third-year in aerospace engineering Evan Kneer said.

“It’s finally nice weather and you get to go out just like a football game in the fall,” Zelinskas added. “The frats all throw and the bars are packed.”

For many, the appeal lies in what the spring game represents.

After months of winter and a quieter campus, the day signals a shift for the student body. It’s the long-awaited return of warmer weather, longer days and outdoor social life.

The football game becomes secondary to the atmosphere surrounding it, as students take advantage of one of the first major spring weekends.

“Even though it’s not the first day with nice weather and it won’t be the last, it’s like the first snow in winter,” Kneer said. “People are outside from dawn to dusk enjoying the weather and tradition.”

That shift in atmosphere is felt just as strongly along North High Street. Local bar owners brace for crowds that resemble a fall Saturday, as the celebration surrounding the game draws students regardless of what happens on the field.

“There’s nothing like the atmosphere of an OSU gameday, and when you get to recreate that at all of the incredible bars on campus in the spring, it’s really special,” Quinn Allen, owner of The Library Bar, said.

Many establishments adjust staffing, specials and hours in anticipation of increased foot traffic, capitalizing on the overlap between sports culture and campus nightlife.

“We staff heavier for the daytime, especially on the patio at The Library,” Allen said. “Night time is business as usual, always a long line, so we are used to operating at maximum capacity.”

While the atmosphere mirrors fall game days, the stakes and students’ priorities look different.

Students across campus are preparing for the annual “Chitt Fest,” a street festival on Chittenden Avenue, as well as fraternity parties known as “spring block.”

“I think we’ll wake up early, maybe not as early as a Michigan home game but early enough so we can pregame block,” Zelinskas said. “Then we’ll probably grab food and recover before going out later.”

Even without a traditional opponent, the spring game maintains its place on the calendar — not just as a Buckeye football event, but as a signal of the season.

“While the football game is interesting to me, it’s hard to section out such a big portion of such an exciting day just to be at the game,” Kneer said.