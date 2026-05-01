Survivors of Richard Strauss in the class-action lawsuit against Ohio State can receive compensation for other economic-related damages in addition to tuition costs, under a recent federal court ruling.

Judge Michael Watson, in an order filed on April 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, determined that the plaintiffs could recover damages for lost educational opportunities and benefits, lost earnings and earning capacity and treatment for physical injuries.

Throughout his tenure at Ohio State, Strauss sexually abused over 177 male-student athletes from 1978-98. University officials were aware of the abuse as early as of 1979, per prior Lantern reporting.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005. Since 2018, over 500 survivors filed lawsuits against Ohio State for its lack of response to Strauss’ sexual abuse.

So far, Ohio State has settled with over 300 survivors, with just over 200 remaining, per prior Lantern reporting. The most recent group was 13 plaintiffs in mid-April, agreeing to receive $138,000 each.

In the order, the judge denied the plaintiffs from recovering separate damages for discrimination or any damages that are similar to emotional distress, including “damages for physical violation, loss of bodily integrity, or any other label that is a repackaging of emotional distress damages.”

Ohio State had asked the court to “find any prevailing Plaintiffs will be limited to recovering the cost of tuition,” according to the filed case. This request was denied.

In addition, from now on the court will require the juries to evaluate each plaintiff’s losses using evidence specific to each survivor, according to the filing.