A torch flickers to life in the dim theater of Gateway Film Center, not on a remote island but near Ohio State’s campus. For this one night, students didn’t just watch Survivor — they heard it directly from women who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted their competition.

Ohio State’s student organization, Survivor: Time and Change — inspired by the reality competition show Survivor — partnered with OUAB to host four legendary female players and winners of the show at the Gateway Film Center on Friday night, where they spoke with students about their experiences and answered student-submitted questions.

“It brings to a lot of people’s attention to something they didn’t even think was a possibility,” said Jen Kapcio, a fourth-year in strategic communications and president of the club. “A lot of people don’t know about this club.”

Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, Kelley Wentworth and Sandra Diaz-Twine sat front and center of a 300-person audience to relive iconic moments, talk through strategy and reflect on experiencing competition television as women.

“A lot of times women don’t get the same recognition they deserve, unless they have an iconic moment in the show like all of these women,” Kapcio said. “Giving them the attention they deserve and the recognition they might have not got at one point is the most amazing thing.”

This panel gave students the opportunity to ask questions to some of their favorite players that inspired them to join the niche student organization.

Carter Hulings, a second-year in biology and a club member, said the event was an opportunity for fans of the game to learn from the professionals and to get word out about the unique nature of the organization.

“We are just so grateful it’s getting the name out because I feel like some people see the show as nerdy or reality TV and they don’t want to get into it,” Hulings said. “This is just our dream.”

Hulings and Kapcio both said the club brought together those who are passionate about the game to create a realistic experience.

“It gives everybody the opportunity to play the game they love so much that they might never get a chance to experience,” Kapcio said. “I know it’s just a reality show, but it’s a fun thing that can bring together all walks of life and you get to bond over this cool, little niche TV show.”

Kapcio said the event was a complete success and she hopes it brings attention to the club that has been her home for the past four years and to the women that inspired her to continue contributing to the organization.

“Getting to meet them, I was in shock,” Kapcio said. “I couldn’t have ever dreamed of something like this happening.”

Hulings said this was a dream come true for him and his fellow Survivor: Time and Change players and he is grateful to have a community that pushes for experiences like this.

“This is what you play for.” Hulings said.