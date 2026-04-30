Before former Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. was hired here, he tried to leverage his authority at the University of Nebraska to ask related organizations to hire Krisanthe Vlachos. That’s according to a report from the Nebraska Examiner.

Vlachos, host of military and veterans-focused “The Callout Podcast,” was at the center of Carter’s sudden March 7 resignation, in which he cited an “inappropriate relationship” and misuse of university resources, per prior Lantern reporting.

According to a recent 46-page report from Ohio State, Carter first met Vlachos while he was president at the University of Nebraska, during a March 2023 Veterans in Energy forum in Washington, D.C.

The report detailed Carter’s misuse of presidential authority to support Vlachos. This included correspondence with Les Wexner, the use of university resources and more.

In April of 2023, while still at the University of Nebraska, Carter requested Vlachos be considered for a position at the National Strategic Research Institute. The institute which is part of the university system in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

The newspaper also reported that Carter sent an email to Rick Evans, the institute’s executive director and a retired major general in the U.S. Air Force, with Vlachos’ resume. Evans responded that “her skills are probably best aligned to the Contracts and Business Operations Coordinator position you approved us to hire.”

Evans said the position would be in Omaha, Nebraska, and thanked Carter for the recommendation. Carter responded in the email thread that he believed Vlachos is “more than willing to relocate to Omaha.”

Carter also forwarded Vlachos’ resume to a member of the University of Nebraska Foundation on May 10, 2023, the record said.

The University of Nebraska said in a statement to The Lantern that it does not see the need for further review on the interactions between Carter and Vlachos.

“The University of Nebraska has reviewed emails and other records potentially relevant to the report released by the Ohio State University earlier this month,” the statement said. “From this review, several emails were discovered and have been shared upon request from media. The university does not see need for further review at this time.”