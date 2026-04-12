Ted Ginn Jr., head coach of the Columbus Aviators and a former Ohio State wide receiver, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday in Tarrant County, Texas, according to multiple reports.

Ginn was stopped at 12:58 a.m. in Euless after making a wide right turn and failing to yield, police said. An officer conducted a field sobriety test before taking Ginn into custody and transporting him to the Euless Jail.

He was later booked into the Tarrant County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Ginn posted a $1,000 bond and was released.

A passenger in the vehicle was not taken into custody, police said.

Ginn was scheduled to coach the Aviators in their third game of the season Sunday against the Dallas Renegades.

“We are aware of an incident involving head coach Ted Ginn Jr. over the weekend and are in the process of gathering more information,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement.

Ginn was named the Aviators’ head coach in December 2025. He played at Ohio State from 2004-06 and was selected No. 9 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.