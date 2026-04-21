When chef Justin Wotring was just five years old, he began creating elaborate and flavorful sandwiches for his family to enjoy. Decades later, his early interests evolved into Caroline’s Sandwiches, North Market’s newest restaurant.

Located at 59 Spruce St., the shop began operating full time this month after originally opening as a temporary pop-up in the market in October. The restaurant will soon be moving to The Merchant Building — the North Market expansion project that is expected to be complete by the end of 2026, Wotring said.

The restaurant offers sandwiches built around housemade cured meats and sauces, along with a selection of salads. Some of the main sandwiches include the Three Stacks, which features capicola, salami and pepperoni, and the Pig in the Weeds, which includes pork shoulder with housemade toppings.

“I want people to know that I started making your sandwiches two days before you ordered it,” Wotring said. “We do not slice stuff on a slicer and then place it on a piece of bread — it’s so much more than that.”

The restaurant takes pride in taking much care in every element of each sandwich. Each dressing is tasted several times during preparation and salads are mixed separately before adding them to sandwiches, Evan Brown, an employee at Caroline’s Sandwiches, said.

“We like to focus on every step that we do,” Brown said. “It just makes for a better eating experience for our customers.”

Wotring said his past experiences in fine-dining have influenced the quality of the sandwiches the restaurant provides.

“I feel like you can feel the passion come all the way through from what we’ve done for so long,” Wotring said. “I think the community loves what we’re doing. They’ve been showing up for us, at least.”

The name of the restaurant carries personal significance for Wotring. He said it serves as a tribute to his late niece, Caroline, who died when he was entering culinary school.

“I always knew that I was gonna find a way to honor her,” Wotring said. “When my dreams started to come alive, I knew I wanted to put her name in stone forever.”

Wotring said the shop’s social media presence and partnerships within Columbus’s small business community have accelerated the restaurant’s growth.

“When I think about my partners … we’re always hyping up each other’s businesses,” Wotring said. “In the Columbus scene, it’s hard to make your own way, so having a group behind you is awesome.”

Brown said working inside North Market has given him exposure to a wide and diverse customer base, especially during large events at the nearby convention center. He said the location regularly brings in both local regulars and international visitors.

“People are like, ‘Man, I wish there was a Caroline’s in Boise, Idaho,’ or wherever,” Brown said. “We’ve had people from Australia, from Belgium … [I’m] super grateful to have that kind of experience.”

Brown said he enjoys his role at Caroline’s Sandwiches because Wotring recognizes his expertise and desire to work hard in the kitchen. He said he takes on many roles, including“sandwich man” and “butcher cosplayer.”

“I wouldn’t be working here if I didn’t have passion for what I’m creating,” Brown said. “[Wotring] trusts me a lot, and I value that a lot in a boss.”

Being selected as a permanent North Market vendor marks a major milestone for the business, Wotring said.

“This does kind of feel like one of those things where just, like, a dollar and a dream came true for me,” Wotring said. “I hustled as hard as I could, did whatever it took, and now we’re finally seeing the fruits of those labors. I really appreciate North Market for giving us a shot.”

Beyond Caroline’s Sandwiches, Wotring said he continues to work on additional culinary projects. One of those is the Market After Dark series, a private dining concept held inside North Market that focuses on curated multi-course meals paired with wine. He said the experience also allows him to personally engage with guests.

“I always thought that food brings people together,” Wotring said. “Those [Market After Dark events] are like, one of those moments where that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Wotring said he is also involved in ongoing community projects and nonprofit work, including an upcoming collaboration with the Scatter Joy Project, a nonprofit focused on mental health care, during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. He said the initiative will include a special dinner and sandwich, with all profits donated toward mental health efforts.

He is also in the process of launching his own nonprofit focused on school lunches, called Milk Money. In the meantime, Wotring said he is partnering with other organizations to support food insecurity efforts.

Looking ahead, Wotring said he hopes to expand both Caroline’s Sandwiches and new culinary concepts across Columbus. Some of those concepts include a French bistro and a daytime café with a more health-conscious focus.

“I think the city has room for one or two more Caroline’s Sandwiches, but I also have so many passions I want to pursue,” Wotring said. “As always, we’re gunning for a James Beard Award — [a prestigious award in the United States culinary industry] — that’s always been the ultimate goal.”

More information about Caroline’s Sandwiches can be found on its Instagram page.