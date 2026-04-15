Two people were arrested at the Ohio Union while protesting an event that featured two Israeli soldiers speaking about their experiences on Tuesday.

Hosted by the Ohio State’s chapter of Students Supporting Israel, or SSI, two Israel Defense Force soldiers were speaking as a part of “Triggered: From Combat to Campus” tour.

The event was part of an ongoing speaker tour, in which IDF reservists shared firsthand stories from Oct. 7, 2023 and beyond, SSI’s website read.

Outside in the lobby, people were protesting the event where the two people were eventually arrested, Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, said.

“Following multiple warnings, two individuals were arrested for criminal trespass after disrupting a scheduled event inside the Ohio Union and violating university space standards,” Hedman said in an email.

It is not yet known if the two were students.

Ava Zweig, co-president of SSI and a second-year in finance and economics, said the organization is proud to stand by those who have protected Israeli citizens in the face of terror and war.

“The Ohio State University should remain a place where student can engage with those experiences directly, even in the presence of disagreement,” Zweig said in an email.

Zweig said those who disagree with the event are welcome to contribute to the conversation by hosting speakers of their own.

“Peaceful protest has a place on campus. Disruption that prevents others from listening does not,” Zweig said. “Student should be free to attend, hear, and think for themselves.”

Students for Justice in Palestine, Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine and Law Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram Monday to gather at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the event began.

“We vehemently oppose any attempts to commemorate or honor war criminals, in addition to any acts of normalization with the zionist entity,” the post read. “We will not stand by and allow them to be welcomed onto our campus.”

Around 7 p.m., SJP posted that Ohio State is mass arresting the protesters.

“Come out now,” the post said.

At least four police officers stood outside the door of the event, according to a story on Instagram reposted by SSI.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is obtained.

The article was updated on April 15 at 11:38 a.m. to add Ava Zweig’s comments.