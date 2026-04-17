A senior advisor to former President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. announced he will be leaving Ohio State, a month after Carter’s own sudden resignation.

Chris Kabourek, senior vice president for administration and planning, announced his departure Tuesday, citing a decision to pursue other professional opportunities, according to emails obtained by The Lantern.

Carter stepped down early March after disclosing an “inappropriate relationship” with an individual seeking public resources, per prior Lantern reporting.

“I am especially thankful to have served alongside the exceptional Administration and Planning team,” Kabourek said. “We have made meaningful progress together, and I am confident the team is in good hands.”

Kabourek joined Ohio State in 2024, following Carter from the University of Nebraska. He was at Nebraska for 27 years, serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer from 2018 to 2024 and interim president in his final 7 months before coming to Ohio.

At Ohio State, Kabourek oversaw the day to day operations of the Department of Public Safety, Facilities Operations and Development, the Office of Technology and Digital Innovation Planning, Architecture and Real Estate, Transportation and Traffic Management, UniPrint and WOSU Public Media, according to his LinkedIn page.

President Ravi V. Bellamkonda responded in a statement outlining contingency plans following Kabourek’s resignation.

“At this time, various teams – including those in Administration and Planning and University Communications – will report through other members of the President’s Cabinet on an interim basis,” Bellamkonda said.

Bellamkonda said that he is confident that the work of university administration will move forward uninterrupted.

“I continue to be grateful for all that you do to keep Ohio State’s momentum strong,” Bellamkonda said. “We will be in touch to engage with leaders and staff in each of these areas to discuss next steps beyond these interim reporting lines.”