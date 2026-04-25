As the stress of upcoming finals begins to loom, Ohio State students will have a chance to slow down, shop small and help save the planet.

Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m., the South Oval will transform into a hub for the Undergraduate Student Government’s 5th annual Sustainability Market, an event that has evolved from a modest virtual gathering into one of the largest student-led initiatives on campus.

According to Miles Meisse, co-director of the USG sustainability committee, the timing of the market was a deliberate choice to help students transition into the warmer months.

“We intentionally scheduled the market later in April to give students a chance to relax before finals while finding items for summer, Maymesters, or graduation,” Meisse said in an email.

The vendor lineup is diverse, ranging from local bakers and skincare specialists to a dedicated booth for the popular resale app Depop, according to Olivia Pace, project leadership co-lead and USG deputy of food insecurity and community engagement.

“The vendor portfolio will include local bakers, artists, skin care products, and second-hand vintage items,” Pace said in an email. “Some exciting additions include charm bars and student entrepreneurs.”

For the organizers, they said the market is a solution to a systemic problem — the idea that living sustainably is too difficult or too expensive for the average college student.

Pace believes the primary barriers to an eco-friendly lifestyle are often a lack of information and limited access to affordable alternatives.

“The fundamental message that we strive to share is that of accessibility and awareness,” Pace said. “By bringing the Columbus community to OSU, students can experience the abundance of benefits derived from supporting local businesses. Connecting those communities is what makes this event so important.”

Beyond shopping, the event aims to foster a sense of community engagement. This year, USG is collaborating with a new class of small businesses to expand the market’s reach, offering giveaways of sustainable products to encourage participation, according to Pace.

The continued growth of the event, compared to its beginnings as a virtual event in 2021, is a testament to the shifting priorities of the student body, according to Meisse.

The Sustainability Market seeks to prove that being an environmentally responsible consumer doesn’t have to be a chore, Meisse said.

“Ultimately, the event promotes the message that sustainable choices can be accessible, impactful, and enjoyable,” Meisse said.