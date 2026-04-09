The Undergraduate Student Government held the first meeting of the next General Assembly this Wednesday, in which the newly elected senators were sworn in and elections were held to decide leadership.

Senators voted for a speaker, parliamentarian, secretary and legislative coordinators for each of the issues committees.

The meeting started with Terrell McCann, the speaker of the 58th General Assembly and a third-year in business, swearing elected senators into the 59th General Assembly.

Before the elections took place, USG President Jessica Asante-Tutu and Vice President Kathrina Noma delivered the executive report. Asante-Tutu, a fourth-year in psychology, congratulated the newly sworn-in senators and reminded them to remain respectful throughout the election process.

In a past presidential election, USG presidential candidates were found guilty of intimidation, and the election results were then made invalid, per prior lantern reporting.

“I think our [organization] has done a poor job of making sure that people are being respected in these times, and also making sure that people are able to express themselves in a way that is respectful to everybody,” Asante-Tutu said.

McCann agreed, adding that they will follow the rules given in their bylaws.

“We will not deviate from the established process. We will follow it fully, and we will follow it faithfully,” McCann said. “When we reduce this particular process to noise, to mockery or to anything less than its intended purpose, we do a disservice, not just to the candidates but to every student that we represent.”

Following the swearing-in and executive report, senators moved into elections for leadership positions within the General Assembly.

Sen. Braxton R. Glover, a first-year in public affairs and political science, was elected speaker after facing Sen. Dylan Gilbo, a first-year in political Science and biochemistry. At 18 years old, Glover is now the youngest speaker in General Assembly history.

Sen. Miriam Tesfay, a first-year in international business and political science, was elected parliamentarian over Gilbo, and Sen. Alana Andrew, a second-year in psychology, was elected secretary.

Senators also elected legislative coordinators for each issues committee: Sen. Ali Abedrabbo for Academic Affairs, Sen. Anne Sankale for Black Caucus, Sen. Maria Kogan for Justice and Equity, Sen. Lindsay Tayfel for Governmental Relations, Sen. Jack Meyer for Health and Safety and Sen. Rishabh Bhargava for Sustainability.

The next meeting with new leadership will begin Wednesday, April 15.