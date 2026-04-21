Dining plans on campus are meant to accommodate a wide range of needs for students at Ohio State, and this includes students who have a variety of allergies.

Here is what students need to know to navigate dining services with eating restrictions.



Ashley Hinderer, the assistant director of nutrition with university dining services, said that students have multiple ways to ensure a positive experience at campus dining locations. One of the main things a student can do is use the comment section on GrubHub to let the staff know about their allergy, Hinderer said.



“We take all our food allergies seriously. We do rely on the students to state their allergies, especially at our retail locations,” Hinderer said. “We do weekly audits on [staff] too, to make sure they are staying up with policies.”

University dining services also have regular empathy trainings for staff, cross-contamination procedures for cleaning stations, pulling fresh ingredients from the back storage and simply being aware of students’ needs.

“In terms of products, we try to include a variety in our menu mix, so that all students can eat everywhere too,” Hinderer said. “I know some universities have one location that’s allergy-free, so then the students have to go to one location, and we don’t like to do that; we like to try to make it inclusive for everybody.”

One resource that both students and dining staff use is Nutrislice, a website that lists the ingredients of every item in a campus dining location. Students are encouraged to verify the ingredients listed, in case there’s something hiding in the fine print, and staff is urged to verify the product is safe before making it, Hinderer said.

“The first step is that the staff are trained to make sure that whatever [a student] ordered doesn’t contain that allergy to begin with,” Hinderer said. “Nutrislice will [be used] for the front of the house, for the students, and staff will use it in training too.”

For some students, having available resources and staff has been helpful when navigating the wide world of campus dining. Eden Smith, a second-year in social work and human development and family services, was diagnosed with celiac disease halfway through her freshman year. Celiac disease is when someone’s body rejects gluten, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although the transition came with its challenges, her experience with finding safe foods on campus was relatively easy, Smith said.

“After being diagnosed, I met with campus dining and an Ohio State nutritionist to make sure that I had access to the food and nutrients safely, especially after being just diagnosed with celiac,” Smith said. “I became aware of how many allergy options are available across campus and of the different methods the staff use to ensure it’s safe for those with allergies. Slowly over time, I became more comfortable with eating in the dining halls and with my allergies.”

One thing that helped Smith was finding some go-to meals in campus dining, providing quick options that she knew she could pick up without the stress of a new ingredient or having to wait longer for her food to ensure little cross-contamination, she said.

“I found it easiest to pick a few staples I could get with my campus meal plan to always have as a backup,” Smith said. “A few of my favorites were RPAC Acai bowls, cauliflower pizza from Morrill Tower and a gluten-free bagel sandwich from 12th Ave Bread Company.”

While being vocal can seem daunting, and going to the grocery store instead of using a dining plan might seem easier, there is something to be said about sticking up for yourself when looking to feel safe eating campus food, Smith said.

“Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself. Having a food allergy is hard and can be isolating, especially across campus with a meal plan,” Smith said. “Don’t be shy about asking questions and ensuring that the food you are eating is safe. It is not selfish; you deserve to feel accommodated, especially when it’s something you have no control over.”