In the modern era of college football, roster continuity is harder to maintain than ever.

That reality is evident to Ohio State’s 2026 team, which has added 51 new players, lost 31 players to the transfer portal and has four players projected as top 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But despite the turnover, the team’s culture remains unchanged.

“When you come into Ohio State, you’re going to be surrounded by the best,” head coach Ryan Day said. “You’re going to be on the biggest stage and be surrounded by great people and then players with the same mindset, I think that matters as well.”

Linebackers coach James Laurinaitis, on staff since 2023, described the adjustment new players face upon arriving at Ohio State.

“I think all the new guys are just trying to find their way in the new culture and how Ohio State does things,” Laurinaitis said. “I truly believe that we are different from other programs the way we challenge our guys and the culture that Ryan [Day] has here.”

That culture, Laurinaitis said, is rooted in a consistent and demanding work ethic.

“[They] are going to be challenged and [they] are expected to be uncomfortable every single day because you grow when you are uncomfortable,” he said.

Safety Earl Little Jr., a transfer from Florida State and Alabama, said Ohio State’s competitive standard has stood out during spring practice.

“The level of competition, day in and day out, is second to none,” Little Jr. said.

Little, who played at Alabama in 2022 and 2023, said the level of competition he faced at the Crimson Tide does not compare to Ohio State.

“At Alabama, we didn’t compete in the weight room how we do here,” he said. “With everything you’re doing at Ohio State, you’re going to compete and you have to be your best every single day.”

Ultimately, the competition creates a collective pursuit of success.

“Everybody embraces the grind,” Florida transfer running back Ja’Kobi Jackson said. “Everyone is here for one goal when you walk in the building.”

Linebacker Christian Alliegro, a transfer from Wisconsin, described Ohio State as a winning culture.

“There’s such a high standard that’s set,” Alliegro said. “Obviously I didn’t do a ton of winning when I was at Wisconsin. They expect to win national championships here [and] Big Ten championships.”

Day said embracing competition leads to high-level improvement.

“If you want to know where you’re going, just look around who you’re hanging with and if you’re trying to keep pace with these guys every day, it’s only going to make you better,” Day said.

Beyond on-field improvement, Day and Ohio State’s staff emphasize growth off the field.

“We’re very proud to say that I think we major in developing the elite athlete and preparing them for what’s next, not only on the field, but in life,” Day said.

For many Ohio State players, reaching the National Football League is a primary goal.

Beyond talent, NFL executives, such as Jeff Diamond – former Minnesota Vikings general manager and 1998 NFL Executive of the Year – evaluate a player’s character when determining draft potential.

“You always want to have a strong consideration of character, and I think character translates into work ethic, work habits and practice habits,” Diamond said. “Those are all a big part of learning as a professional player.”

Under Day, 50 players have been selected in the NFL Draft.

Diamond said for programs that consistently produce NFL Draft picks, such as Ohio State, coaching staffs play a critical role in recruiting and developing talent.

“Part of that is who they’re recruiting, because they’re recruiting four and five-star high school players,” Diamond said. “But I think they’re also helping those young guys grow up and be accountable and understand what the expectation is.”