When people think of Ohio State’s student body, they focus on the almost 47,000 undergraduate students that make up the Columbus campus. Yet, there’s an additional 5,000 scattered across the state who are earning the same degrees.

Ohio State is composed of six total campuses: Columbus, Marion, Mansfield, Newark, Lima and Wooster. Each regional campus has a unique feature that some may not be aware of.

Here are unique features and future plans of Ohio State’s five regional campuses.

Ohio State Newark

As the largest regional campus, Ohio State Newark has the most diversity — including Columbus — according to Matthew Smith, the dean and director of the regional campus.

“For Newark, one of the things that I value most is how diverse the backgrounds of our students are,” Smith said.. Newark is, in fact, the most diverse of all of Ohio State’s campuses, and that includes Columbus.”

Smith said more than 40% of Newark’s students are from underrepresented groups.

“I think that adds a lot to the undergraduate experience, as you get to meet and learn alongside people who were raised in traditions different than your own,” Smith said.

Smith shared some new changes to Newark’s campus that he is happy to see happening soon. When asked about some potential upgrades he is looking forward to, he responded with this.

Smith said Newark has been talking with Central Ohio Technical College, its co-located partner, about renovating LeFevre Hall, which holds the black box theatre. In addition, Smith said the engineering technology program, and similar programs at the technical college, are rapidly growing.

“We need to expand that space to meet student demand for those programs,” Smith said.

Smith said Newark is also building a new campus entrance off Country Club Drive.

“It will make getting in and out of campus much easier and safer going forward,” Smith said.

When asked if Smith had any advice to give to incoming undergraduates, he said to join learning communities and the LeFevre Fellows Program to connect with others early on, in addition to participating in any student clubs or university-sponsored events.

“My advice would be to get involved early on with one of those opportunities or any of the student organizations or activities sponsored by the Office of Student Life,” Smith said.

Smith also said to take advantage of the tutoring center and Office of Retention and Student Success Initiatives which typically help students succeed.

Ohio State Marion

An hour north of Columbus is Ohio State Marion.

Marion is the second largest regional campus but has a variety of options for students.

Jennifer Schlueter, dean and director of Marion, said the campus has world-class research for undergraduate students, integrates civic engagement into the curriculum and has a variety of learning spaces.

“We believe a student who arrives wanting to study literature or sociology is not taking a risk; they are training for exactly the work that the next decade will demand,” Schlueter said.

When arriving at Marion, Schlueter said to prepare to join the small, yet tight-knit community.

“Come ready to be known, and come ready to make a real place for yourself, whatever that looks like,” Schlueter said.

In addition to traditional coursework, Schlueter said that on-campus jobs are meant to reflect real-life scenarios.

“We’ve built student work opportunities around the idea that a job on campus should teach you something real: actual skills, actual responsibilities, actual resume material,” Schlueter said. “And our peer coaches are there both to offer support for class success and for broader success as a college student.”

Schlueter said Marion’s auditorium needs to be renovated, only because of the frequent use to host various events on campus.

“I’ll be direct: our campus auditorium is overdue for a meaningful upgrade,” Schlueter said. “It’s the space where our community gathers for performances, lectures, and ceremonies, and it deserves investment that matches what happens inside it. That’s a priority.”

Schlueter said she hopes to grow Marion’s degree portfolio and the number of students the campus can hold. She said the campus is actively working on multiple programs and pathways to give students the best academic experience possible.

Ohio State Wooster

Ohio State Wooster specializes in agricultural studies. Better known as the Agricultural Technology Institute, or ATI, this regional campus offers specific majors for students interested in food, agriculture and environmental sciences.

Jonathan Witter, the dean and director of Ohio State ATI, said the campus’ programs help students get involved in their major coursework early on, while also learning potential jobs.

“Most students only understand a small fraction of the employment options available in any particular career field, and agriculture is a massive industry with immense opportunities and a shortage of skilled workers and leaders.”

Witter said to join campus organizations and events, learn potential special interests and for students to build relationships for their career.

“My advice to new students would be to get involved in campus activities, learn more about the industry, and work diligently to build your professional network,” Witter said.

The idea of students getting involved in major coursework early plays a huge role in what sets ATI apart from the rest. Providing crucial resources such as specialized staff, field work, and state-of-the-art equipment to help all students achieve an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Witter said ATI offers courses that fit the first-year requirements for most majors at Ohio State while also focusing on the agricultural sciences.

Those earning an associates degree at ATI can transfer to Columbus if they decide to pursue a bachelor’s degree or higher. In addition, ATI offers updated facilities, staff and equipment.

“The College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Wooster campus covers 3600+ acres with fantastic facilities, outdoor spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, and skilled faculty and staff to support hands-on learning in labs,” Witter said.

Witter said Ohio State ATI’s focus for the future is improving community and connection on campus, looking to incorporate outside partners, involve student organizations and host engaging activities.

“We are actively working to improve student life, recognizing that a strong sense of connection and belonging is just as important as academics,” Witter said. “That includes expanding opportunities for extracurricular clubs, strengthening networking ties with industry partners and employers and offering even more fun, engaging activities that help students meet new friends and build community.”

In addition, Witter said Wooster is adding an outdoor soccer space and a three-hole golf course to its turf management programs that will be accessible to students and sports teams.

“Recent construction of outdoor spaces like our soccer pitch and a brand new three-hole golf course for our turf management program will also serve as resources for our student activity center and intramural sports teams,” Witter said.

Ohio State Lima

Located in the northwest part of the state, Ohio State Lima offers science, engineering programs and more.

Margaret Young, dean and director of Lima, said there are state-of-the-art facilities such as the Engineering Education and Manufacturing Center, which is located inside the Lima Ford Plant.

“Having the Engineering Education and Manufacturing Center inside the plant isn’t just about a cool location. It means your classroom is steps away from one of the most sophisticated manufacturing environments in the world,” Young said. “You’re learning industrial automation and high-level engineering in the same building where the EcoBoost engines that power our cars are being built.”

Young said Lima has partnered with St. Rita’s Medical Center, which has funded anatomy and biology labs for students.

“The anatomy lab at St. Rita’s: this is about immersion. Being physically located within the medical center allows students to learn human anatomy in a professional healthcare setting, providing a level of environmental exposure that most undergraduates don’t get until med school,” Young said. “The biology lab upgrades: thanks to the partnership and funding from St. Rita’s, the on-campus biology labs are equipped to a level that rivals major research hubs.”

Young said she encourages students to get involved on campus, more than just attending classes.

“Don’t just go to class. Stop by office hours even if you aren’t struggling,” Young said. “If a professor knows you want to go into, say, veterinary medicine, they can be the bridge that connects you to a local clinic or a research project on campus.”

Young said that she understands the transition to college can be challenging for many. She said the BuckeyeSTRIDE program greatly benefits students who participate and strongly encourages first-year students to join.

“BuckeyeSTRIDE is the map, it’s a dedicated program that pairs every first-year student with a mentor,” Young said. “You don’t have to wonder who to ask about financial aid, where the best quiet study spot in Galvin Hall is, or how to handle your first midterms. You have a person whose job is to help you navigate.”

Galvin Hall is the central location for Lima, maintaining various resources for students and staff; it has become the heart of campus, Young said. It has had ongoing renovations to update the building and create a more welcoming space.

“The redesign moves student support services — like the Office of Student Engagement, tutoring and career counseling — out of the back hallways and into the spotlight,” Young said.“The goal is that a freshman shouldn’t have to ask where to get help; they should see the help as soon as they walk in the doors.”

Along with renovations to Galvin Hall, the on-campus science facilities are also receiving an upgrade, Young said.

“The on-campus science facilities are being reimagined as active learning labs where flexible furniture and integrated technology allow students to transition seamlessly from lectures to wet-lab experiments at the same table, while enhanced virtual integration and high-speed microbiology tools connect them to researchers across the entire Ohio State network in real-time,” Young said.

Ohio State Mansfield

Richland County is home to Ohio State Mansfield. This regional campus holds a lot of character with its charming location, giving students a calming environment to continue their studies.

Sydney Rixson, a first-year in biology at Mansfield, said she’s made a close-knit community both on campus and with other students at the North Central State College, or NCSC, just around the corner.

“You know a lot of your classmates and professors on a more personal level,” Rixson said. “I also have a lot of friends that go to the NCSC campus right next door so it’s fun to hang out with them between classes as well.”

Rixson said first-year students should talk to as many people as they can and make plans.

“Every freshman should know that everyone there is in the same boat as you and making new friends will be so easy,” Rixson said.

Sydney said she would like to see more events taking place in the middle and end of the school year. She said she hopes next year the campus will try and continue the activity momentum next school year for freshmen.

“I wish that my campus had more fun events in the middle and ends of the school year because I feel like the first two months had a lot and after that there were none,” Rixson said.