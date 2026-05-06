During his third year of college, Dominick James realized the journalism major he had spent years preparing for no longer felt right. So, he made the decision to change his major from journalism to public policy analysis.

James believed that staying on that same path meant investing more time, classes and money into a future he no longer wanted. Rather than continuing to pursue uncertainty, James made the decision a lot of students are uncomfortable with.

“It’s not worth putting all that time and money towards something I realized I didn’t really want to do,” James said.

As the number of students reconsidering their majors continues to rise, advisors say that there is an increasing number of third- and fourth-year students who are changing their majors.

During college, students’ interests no longer align with their original plans, they deal with mental health and begin to question their long-term goals. While the decision can bring many concerns, there are students who say that the change provided them with clarity and motivation.

Advisor Facilitator, Sarah Howard, said many students do not encounter their core coursework for their majors until their second or third years in college. When they finally do, students realize that their major does not align with their interests and long-term goals.

Ohio State’s advising department takes the initiative to assist students in changing majors, Howard said, ensuring that students make the best decisions for their futures.

“We offer a lot of opportunities throughout each year for advisors to come together for networking and learning,” Howard said. “This helps students who are transitioning between majors because it can be easier to make a referral to a colleague in another department.”

Howard said she was grateful for the connections between staff members in the advising department. These connections have enabled tools implemented by the institution, such as Degree Schedule Planner, to effectively facilitate the sharing of student notes and academic history. This helps the advisor understand the student’s situation, which increases efficiency when dealing with major changes.

However, students also face challenges when presented with new career paths and potential majors.

“We’re generally exposed to very few career fields before college,” Howard said. “Students might know what jobs they see on television, like doctors, lawyers or teachers, but once they arrive at a university and see hundreds of possible majors and career paths, it can really change how they think about their future.”

The decision to change majors can create challenges. Advisors say students often worry about finances, delayed graduation or disappointing their families. Despite these concerns, many students feel a sense of relief after making the change.

“There can be a re-energizing effect once students shift into something they’re more interested in,” Howard said. “Even if the change feels late, it can renew their motivation and help them move forward with more clarity.”

Hailey Hogue, a fourth-year in communication, changed her major from animal science during her third year at Ohio State.

“I never did super well in my core sciences,” Hogue said. “I would just manage to scrape by, but I was taking biochemistry and microbiology, and I knew I was going to fail biochemistry. I just realized I didn’t have the will to try it again.”

Hogue said she was scared of letting herself down if she decided to change majors. However, in the end she felt as if it was the best option for her future.

“Life has been so nice. I’ve had time to pick up new hobbies, try new things, and even travel on the weekends,” Hogue said. “I am definitely happier, socially and academically, since making a major change in my late college years.”