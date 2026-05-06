Influencers are no longer just promoting products — they’re becoming the brands themselves, turning personal identity into businesses across industries.

The latest example comes from TikTok star Alix Earle, whose recently launched skincare brand, Reale Actives, joins a growing list of influencer-founded companies entering a crowded market. While these brands often launch with instant visibility, marketing experts said their long-term success depends on more than popularity.

“It’s because of the reach and awareness celebrities and influencers have now,” said Scott LaCross, senior lecturer in marketing at Ohio State. “We have relationships with brands the same way we have relationships with people.”

LaCross said that familiarity gives influencers a head start when launching products.

“My favorite definition of a brand is people’s gut feeling about a product, service or company,” LaCross said. “Influencers already have that advantage; they’re starting with an audience.”

He said that existing perception can quickly shape how consumers respond to a product.

“If you have a positive view of a celebrity or influencer, that’s going to transfer onto their brand,” LaCross said.

Beyond visibility, industry professionals said trust plays a major role in why influencer brands resonate with consumers.

“It’s like a friend endorsing something,” said Karl Herrmann, vice president of strategic partnerships at Influential, a social media marketing agency based in Las Vegas. “It allows for a level of intimacy and communication that’s very valuable.”

Herrmann said influencer brands succeed when they feel matched with the creator’s identity.

“You want to pair influencers and brands in a way that feels consistent with who you’re following,” Herrmann said. “It should feel like something they would use in their day-to-day lives. You don’t want that disjointedness of a brand where it doesn’t fit their identity.”

Claire Adams, senior lecturer in marketing at Ohio State, said that relatability has become increasingly important in how consumers evaluate brands.

“With social media, people like Alix Earle seem very relatable,” Adams said. “It’s this idea of, ‘This person is like me, so I trust them.’ A company is not ‘me,’ but a spokesperson can feel like that.”

However, Adams said credibility depends on more than just personality.

“If a celebrity just lends their name to something and the product doesn’t actually work, that impacts authenticity,” Adams said. “Efficacy always comes into play.”

She said that behind-the-scenes execution can determine whether a brand survives past its initial launch.

“You’ve seen influencers and celebrities make business deals that fall through because they don’t have the right infrastructure in place,” Adams said.

She said that increased visibility also intensifies scrutiny from consumers.

“Consumers are looking not just at your brand, but comparing it to others,” Adams said. “You can’t slip up — consumers see everything.”

LaCross said that level of transparency reflects a broader shift in the relationship between brands and audiences.

“Twenty years ago, brands had much more control over the conversation,” LaCross said. “Now, anything that happens is out there. It places a greater importance on authenticity … Consumers can sniff it out, whether it’s forced or genuine.”

LaCross pointed to Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, as an example of a brand that resonates with consumers, because of its alignment with Gomez’s identity.

“When you learn more about the brand and what it represents, it’s tied to who she is and her life experiences,” LaCross said. “It’s more than just a celebrity trying to start a business to make money.”

LaCross said that influencer-led brands still carry unique risks because they are connected so closely to a single individual.

“When a brand is tied to a person, everything that happens to that person reflects back to the brand,” LaCross said.

Despite concerns about oversaturation, he said influencer-led branding likely won’t be going anywhere.

“I don’t think it’s going to change drastically,” LaCross said. “This is the world we live in.”

LaCross said this space could continue evolving as smaller creators enter it.

“Right now, it’s still top-tier celebrities and high-level influencers,” LaCross said. “It will be interesting to see if that comes down and micro-influencers even start having the ability to pursue businesses.”

As that dynamic continues, Herrmann said it is also reshaping the kinds of businesses that can succeed.

“It creates more equity in the world, more diversity,” Herrmann said. “It has created an opportunity for voices who didn’t have a platform before to find a global audience.”

Still, LaCross said consistency remains the key factor in whether influencer-led brands last.

“The most successful ones launch, get that awareness and interest, but it’s a good product that delivers on the promise, and that’s where you get repeat usage and ultimate loyalty,” LaCross said. “I don’t believe consumers are going to be loyal to a product just because it has someone’s name on it.”