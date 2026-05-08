CarmenCanvas, the university’s main platform for course materials, assignments and grades, is currently down after the Spring semester concluded.

Instructure, the technology company that owns Canvas services, shut down Thursday afternoon due to a national cybersecurity incident, according to a 6:42 p.m. email from the Office of Technology and Digital Innovation.

“We realize the outage is very disruptive and are monitoring the situation closely and assessing the ongoing impact to campus services and data,” the email stated.

According to the email, anyone who is logged in should close their browser. Faculty members who can calculate final grades without using Carmen can submit their grades directly into The Student Information System, the email stated.

According to Columbia Spectator, Columbia University’s student newspaper, Shinyhunters, a notorious hacking group known for large-scale data breaches, was among some of the universities where a message appeared on the Carmen page.

“Shinyhunters has breached Instructure (again),” the message read. “Instead of contacting us to resolve it they ignored us and did some ‘security patches’. If any of the schools in the affected list are interested in preventing the release of their data, please consult with a cyber advisory firm and contact us privately at TOX to negotiate a settlement. You have till the end of the day by 12 May 2026 before everything is leaked. Instructure still has until EOD 12 May 2026 to contact us.”

This is a developing story and The Lantern will update the article once more information is obtained.