Thoughtful decision making, joining a winning team and building on the momentum that carried students to graduation were among the key points E. Row Stamps IV delivered during his commencement address at Ohio State Sunday.

Speaking before an estimated crowd of 80,000, the philanthropist, co-founder of Summit Partners and founder of the Stamps Scholarship Program, opened his speech by congratulating graduates – before acknowledging the significance of the ceremony falling on Mother’s Day. He then asked the audience to give a round of applause to the mothers in attendance.

Stamps emphasized four key points in his speech, and used his life experience and philanthropic work as examples to make them applicable to such a large crowd.

First, Stamps reflected on the stage of life many graduates are entering, describing commencement as both a celebration and a turning point. He encouraged students to carry the momentum of their accomplishments beyond college and into their futures.

“You don’t want this to be the last of your great victories,” Stamps said. “You want to keep doing great things with your life. I would suggest first that you be prepared to work really, really hard.”

Stamps also emphasized the importance of thoughtful decision-making, noting that modern graduates are entering adulthood in an era where mistakes can follow them through permanent digital footprints.

“Whenever I approach a decision of any importance to me, I’ll ask a simple question, ‘What am I trying to accomplish here? What are my goals? Does this decision help me get there, or does it handle my progress?’ ” Stamps said. “This strikes me that the answer to that simple question can help you make better life decisions.”

Joining a winning team was Stamps third life lesson, using Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day as an example, Stamps pointed to the value of teamwork and collective commitment to excellence.

“The reason they’re so successful is that they’ve been able to mold all those efforts, all those elements, into a team, a team that’s dedicated to excellence and success,” Stamps said. “Join that team and contribute to a success.”

Finally, protecting and safeguarding graduates’ most valuable asset: their futures. Recalling the moment he dropped his daughter off for her freshman year of college, he reflected on how much opportunity still lies ahead for the graduating class.

“You have a lot of time to do a lot of great things, and I hope you will do exactly that. [But] it needs safeguarding. It needs you to work really hard, make good decisions, avoid bad ones, to invest in yourselves and for you to join and contribute to a winning team,” Stamps said. “I think that your future is your most valuable lesson, I would recommend that you safeguard it very, very carefully going forward.”

Stamps also incorporated an element not commonly seen in commencement speeches: audience participation.

Referencing an article that asked, “Who owns a university?” he challenged the assumption that universities belong solely to trustees or administrators. Instead, Stamps emphasized the role alumni play in shaping and sustaining an institution’s legacy.

After asking the crowd, “Who owns Ohio State?” graduates responded in unison: “We do.”

Stamps was also presented with an honorary doctorate degree in public service, in recognition of his support of philanthropic causes and partnership with Ohio State for the Stamps Eminence Scholarship Program.