Ohio State’s second-leading scorer from last season is set to return for his third season with the Buckeyes.

John Mobley Jr., who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility in March, has decided to rejoin the Buckeyes for another season. On Monday, Ohio State men’s basketball Instagram posted a video stating Mobley’s return. Mobley had until May 27 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to college.

Mobley is coming off his sophomore year campaign, in which he averaged 15.7 points per game, earning honorable mention all-Big Ten.

During the season, Mobley shot 41.1% from 3-point range, good for third in the Big Ten. He made five or more shots from beyond the arc, nine times during the season.

In his two seasons with Ohio State, Mobley led the team in made 3-pointers.

Mobley and forward Amare Bynum are the only two of the Buckeyes’ top seven scorers from the 2025-26 campaign that are rejoining the team for the upcoming season.