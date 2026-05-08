Recently released depositions in the ongoing sex abuse lawsuit between Dr. Richard Strauss survivors and the university show some former Ohio State officials denied knowledge of concerns about the physician, while others dismissed reports as “rumors.”

The depositions, which were released to the public Monday, are part of litigation involving more than 100 survivors who allege that the university failed to act on Strauss’ abuse.

Ohio State has provided more than $61 million to 317 individuals, according to the university’s website. However, some are still fighting the suit and have not settled with the school.

Andy Geiger, former athletic director, and Archie Griffin, former Ohio State running back and two-time Heisman Trophy winner, said they had no knowledge of Strauss’ misconduct, their depositions show.

The records also include testimony from Dr. John Lombardo, a former athletics physician who supervised Strauss. Lombardo said he removed Strauss from his role because he could not continue working while on administrative leave, and said he didn’t remember most allegations of misconduct.

However, former university attorney Helen Ninos testified that she warned Lombardo to remove Strauss after multiple student complaints.

Former Athletic Director Rick Bay said he first learned of Strauss through media reports and would have acted if informed. During his deposition, attorneys referenced testimony from former wrestling coach Russ Hellickson, who said he told multiple officials, including Griffin and Geiger, about concerns involving Strauss.

Strauss, who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998, abused 177 students, mostly male student athletes. The allegations became public in 2018, more than a decade after Strauss died by suicide in 2005, according to prior Lantern reporting.