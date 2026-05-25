An Ohio State alumnus and staff member is dead and another person critically injured after a stabbing allegedly involving the victim’s 17-year-old adopted son, according to Columbus police.

The crime was reported Sunday around 7 a.m., with two victims suffering from stab wounds when officers arrived at the scene, according to ABC 6 reporting. Mark Rayburn-Velco was pronounced dead at 7:58 a.m. after receiving life-saving treatment. The other victim was in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The stabbing occurred inside Rayburn-Velco’s home in Glen Echo, Columbus.

Rayburn-Velco’s son has been charged with murder and felonious assault, according to police.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rayburn-Velco worked in Ohio State’s IT department as a senior IT project manager beginning in March 2023. At the time of his death, Rayburn-Velco had worked for the university for more than four years.

Rayburn-Velco also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in German studies.

“Ohio State is mourning the loss of colleague and friend, Mark Rayburn-Velco, who passed away on Sunday, May 24,” Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email. “Mark was an integral member of the team at Ohio State. The university is reaching out to Mark’s co-workers to offer support services during this difficult time.”