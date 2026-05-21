Ohio State’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, home to the world’s largest cartoon and comic collection, will turn a new page and reopen Saturday with renovated galleries and brand new exhibitions.

The reopening of the museum — which has been closed since Nov. 10, 2025 — will introduce permanent and temporary exhibitions, including a new display by cartoonist Chris Ware and a historical overview of cartoon art, Holly Cooper, marketing and communications consultant for Ohio State University Libraries, said in an email.

Featuring 300,000 original cartoons and 2.5 million newspaper comic strip pages and clippings, the museum is a cultural heritage center that inspires the study and appreciation of comics and cartoons, according to its website.

“The impact of the museum far surpasses the gallery walls,” Cooper said. “The team at BICLM also provides learning, programming and outreach opportunities, which makes the materials more accessible and empowers knowledge sharing.”

Tessa Gatz, director of strategic marketing and communications for Ohio State University Libraries, said in an email that the renovations were designed to improve the guest experience and highlight the exhibitions.

“The reopening marks a significant transformation of the museum’s galleries and visitor experience following recent building and [Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning] improvements,” Gatz said. “The redesigned space introduces a new layout and expanded exhibition areas, offering a more immersive and accessible environment for first-time visitors, longtime fans and the campus community.”

Gatz said a new permanent exhibition, “Story of Comics,” is the heart of the enhanced museum experience and explores the evolution of comics and cartoon art over more than 400 years.

“Through original artwork, interactive elements and themed gallery spaces, visitors can discover how comics communicate, how they are created and how the medium has developed over time,” Gatz said. “This includes a dedicated gallery that highlights original ‘Calvin & Hobbes’ artwork by Bill Watterson, one of the museum’s most recognized and beloved collections.”

Gatz said the reopening will also feature designer Chris Ware’s major international exhibition, “Life Is Complicated.” The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 3, 2027.

“The exhibition marks the only U.S. presentation of this collection of Ware’s work and features an immersive, design-driven installation created specifically for Billy Ireland’s gallery, showcasing original drawings, objects and rarely seen materials,” Gatz said.

“Life Is Complicated” will make its American debut at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum after three years of traveling between European museums. Ware’s collection includes original drawings, notes, sketches, sculptures, paintings and auxiliary objects, including some that will be displayed for the first time, according to the museum’s website.

The museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday. Cooper said she anticipates a positive public reception to the renovations.

“I think students will enjoy the refresh coming to the gallery,” Cooper said. “BICLM has really thought through what a visitor’s experience could be like in the redefined space that can make an impact in the classroom and beyond.”