The local cinematic community will gather Saturday for Ohio Shorts, the Wexner Center for the Arts’ annual showcase and talent competition dedicated to the voices of Buckeye State filmmakers.

Now in its 30th year, the festival continues its tradition of bridging the gap between amateur creators and seasoned professionals by displaying their films along with a friendly competition.

“For 30 years, Ohio Shorts has been a leading showcase for a staggering array of filmmaking talent around the state,” Erik Pepple, director of marketing for the center, said in an email. “It’s a joy to share the work of these filmmakers with their friends, families, and supporters in our theater. I’ve worked at the Wex for two decades and Ohio Shorts never fails to be a highlight of the year—the energy is contagious.”

The festival has earned a reputation for being one of the most inclusive cultural events in the region. Jennifer Lange, director of the film/video studio program at the Wex, said in an email that the call for entries attracts a demographic that spans generations and experience levels.

“All kinds of people participate in Ohio Shorts,” Lange said. “That’s the beauty of it: it’s truly for everyone. The youngest filmmaker we have seen in Ohio Shorts was seven years old. There are first-time filmmakers, seasoned professional filmmakers, and everyone in between.”

This year’s program holds a special distinction, having been curated by acclaimed author and Columbus native Hanif Abdurraqib, Lange said. Known for his deep ties to the region, she said Abdurraqib’s involvement brings a distinct perspective to the 2026 selection.

“At the heart of it, Ohio Shorts has always been about making room for a wide range of voices and approaches … all connected by the experience of living and working in Ohio,” Lange said. “This year’s program … carries that spirit forward. Even with an international profile, Abdurraqib remains deeply connected to Ohio and is a champion for our creative communities.”

Some shorts being shown this year are Sonia Desai Rayka’s 2024 documentary short “Ohio Is in the Heart,” in which a “mother and daughter in Ohio reflect on their Filipino roots that propel their advocacy for a more inclusive K-12 social studies curriculum,” and Kaylin Allshouse’s “The Weatherman Who Knew Too Much,” which follows a “washed-up, struggling weatherman who makes a magical deal with a fortune teller to predict the weather perfectly, skyrocketing him to fame at a personal cost.”

Lange said attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite shorts through a traditional voting process.

“Audience voting will be done via paper ballot the night of the screening,” Lange said. “People will pick their top two favorite films on a paper ballot and will hand it in to be tallied by Wex staff. The winners will be announced that evening as well as on the Wex’s social media a few days later.”

According to the Wex’s website, “works that are included in the program will receive a $50 screening fee and be eligible for the $500 Jury Award and the $300 Audience Choice Award.”

While the digital age has changed how many consume media, organizers of Ohio Shorts said they remain committed to the in-person theater experience.

“Just as important as the films themselves is the act of coming together to watch them,” Lange said. “Ohio Shorts continues to be a shared experience, an opportunity to gather in a room and be part of a community that supports and celebrates our local artists.”

The screening will take place Saturday. Tickets cost $5 for members and $6 for the general public, and can be purchased online through the center’s website.