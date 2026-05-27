Two more survivors of Dr. Richard Strauss, former Deputy Chief of the Columbus Division of Police Tim Becker, and Todd Schroeck, a former Columbus firefighter, came forward to talk about the abuse they suffered at a Tuesday press conference.

Held at 1:30 p.m. outside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Becker said he was abused by Strauss during multiple visits to the student health center after tending to a rash from cycling and was inspired to come forward after hearing others like him have the similar experiences. Becker and Schroeck were accompanied by leaders of the Columbus firefighters and police unions, who offered their support.

Becker said he chose to speak out after hearing a similar account from his friend and colleague Jeffrey Happ, the former Chief of the Columbus Division of Fire. Happ announced May 14 he was first abused when he was 15 and that the abuse continued throughout his sophomore and junior years at Bishop Ready High School.

“I’m coming forward today, not only for myself, but for Jeff, all these men behind me, and all the other victims,” Becker said. “As a police leader, I often stood in front of cameras and urged crime victims and witnesses to come forward and share their stories. I hope my example today inspires others.”

Schroeck said he was abused at the age 17 during his time on his high school wrestling team, also at Bishop Ready. He said he wanted to show other victims it is time for them to be brave and share their experiences.

“It’s okay if you’re a victim,” Schreck said. “That doesn’t define who you are, it’s just a piece of the pie for you to move on in life and to share your story with others. So, I hope today’s enlightening for everyone.”

Strauss, a former athletic team doctor for men’s sports and a physician at the Student Health Center, abused at least 177 male students from 1978-98, with university officials aware of the abuse as early as 1979, per prior Lantern reporting.

As previously reported, Strauss retired from the university in 1998 and later died by suicide in 2005. Since 2018, over 500 survivors have filed lawsuits against Ohio State for its lack of response to Strauss’ abuse.

Steve Stein, president of Columbus’ Firefighters Union, said victims have first responders’ full attention, and the union will stand with them.

“We know that this isn’t getting solved today, this week, next month, but knowing what we know now today, we are all standing with you, and we’re going to make sure that the right thing comes,” Stein said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be, but it is going to happen.”

Brian Steel, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9, agreed with Stein’s stance in supporting the victims and calling for accountability.

“I support these survivors, I support their path to pursue truth for acknowledgements, and healing,” Steel said. “No institution, whether it’s The Ohio State or not, should ever be above accountability, especially when innocent people are being involved.”

This conference was held less than a month after an additional 30 former Ohio State football players joined the Strauss Lawsuit, including Al Washington, who was present at the event.

On May 10, the Ohio Attorney General sent a motion to dismiss the claims of over 80 plaintiffs in the lawsuit, arguing they fall outside the allowable timeframe.

Becker said he wants Ohio State to hold itself accountable and do the right thing with victims.

“This is the right time, and these are the right reasons,” Becker said. “Although decades have passed the wounds have not healed. It’s time to hear the victims and bring closure.”

Chris Booker, university spokesperson, said in an email that since 2018, the university has “sincerely and persistently tried to reconcile with survivors, including former football student-athletes, through monetary and non-monetary means, including settlements, counseling services and other medical treatment.”

Booker said as of April 15, Ohio State has settled with 317 survivors, including former football student-athletes, for more than $61 million, and they remain actively engaged in mediation. All former students who filed lawsuits have been offered the opportunity to settle.

“We all love the Ohio State University, but we need this university to holistically bring us to a global peaceful settlement in this case,” Mike DiSabato, media contact for the victims and former Ohio State student-athlete said. “Until that happens, we will show up again and again and again.”