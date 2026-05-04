The Columbus community will have the opportunity to enjoy brunch and shop locally with their mothers this weekend, as Understory and Atomic on High join forces for their Mother’s Day Market.

According to Marek Miller, owner of Atomic on High, the market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2571 Neil Ave., the building that is home to Emmett’s Cafe and Understory, on the third floor. She said the event will offer a variety of goods from local businesses.

“We have 30 plus vendors, both inside and on the balcony up top,” Miller said. “These vendors will have anything from handmade to vintage clothing to candles to housewares. They’re all going to be local, either to Columbus or Ohio in general.”

Miller said the market will also offer $5 mimosas and brunch from Understory.

Bob Szuter, co-owner of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing — which Understory is a part of — said this is the fifth year that Understory has hosted the Mother’s Day market. He said the market has been a way to tie the local community together.

“The market has provided a memorable, easy and fun way for guests to celebrate Mother’s Day, whether that’s by shopping for unique gifts, enjoying time together or simply experiencing the local community,” Szuter said.

According to Miller, Understory reached out to Atomic on High as a partner for the Mother’s Day Market starting last year. Miller, who runs Atomic on High with her family, said this was an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“We’ve always been huge fans of the Understory,” Miller said. “That whole building and property is just a great little spot, it screams Clintonville to me. I love the way they use the building and what they have in there now … I could not say yes fast enough.”

Likewise, Szuter said Understory was also eager to partner with Atomic on High, noting Atomic’s history of executing large community markets.

“We felt like the vision for the Understory markets was similarly aligned with what they [Atomic on High] do,” Szuter said. “Their organization and ability to execute these large scale markets really drew us in.”

Miller said Atomic on High started as a small neighborhood market in 2022. She said the market has since expanded, gaining a following by attaching itself with popular food and drink places around Columbus.

“It now is a whole market organization in Columbus,” Miller said. “We now have locations in Wolf’s Ridge Brewing in downtown, at the Understory, in Grandview off of Fifth Ave in addition to our original location on High Street in Clintonville.”

Szuter said Understory does not just serve as a restaurant and bar, but as a space that seeks to bring the community in to enjoy a historic building. He said the Mother’s Day Market is a primary example of this.

“Understory curates the atmosphere and overall guest experience,” Szuter said. “Having our neighbors, friends and family walk the space and enjoy the experience together is a huge part of what we hope to accomplish with Understory. This historic building is meant to be shared and enjoyed by the community and we love to do that any chance we get.”