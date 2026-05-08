Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class added another frontcourt piece Friday with the commitment of 7-foot-1 center Vuk Lazarevic.

Lazarevic joins a freshman class that already includes five-star forward Anthony Thompson and four-star guard Alex Smith.

A native of Serbia, Lazarevic played for Wasatch Academy during the 2025-26 season. Wasatch finished as Utah’s top-ranked high school boys basketball team, according to MaxPreps. Ohio State guard John Mobley Jr. also spent his senior season at Wasatch Academy before arriving in Columbus.

At 7-foot-1, Lazarevic is set to become the second-tallest player on Ohio State’s roster behind incoming junior center Ivan Njegovan, who stands at 7-foot-2.

Lazarevic is the seventh newcomer for Ohio State’s 2026-27 roster, joining freshmen Thompson and Smith, along with transfers Jimmie Williams from Duquesne Dukes men’s basketball, Curtis Givens III from Memphis Tigers men’s basketball, Andrija Jelavic from Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball and Justin Pippen from California.

Lazarevic is currently unranked in the 247Sports recruiting database.