Olivia Rodrigo’s third studio album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” traces a chronological story of falling in love and eventual heartbreak. Through her raw songwriting, she paints a complex portrait better than she ever has before.

The 23-year-old Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter released her 13-track album Friday. In it, she tells two sides of the same story. The first seven tracks depict the rise of a romantic relationship, while the latter six describe its fall.

In the three years that have passed since her previous album, “GUTS,” Rodrigo and her music have matured in a way that can be observed in both her songwriting and production. The story she tells on her latest album is more nuanced, self-aware and honest than any of her previous work.

The album starts off with a sound that is familiar to the rest of Rodrigo’s discography on “drop dead,” the first single she released, in which she describes a first date that is unlike any other. On this track, our narrator is lovestruck and hopeful. She even resorts to manifestation and, in describing her admiration for this new person, admits that she never wants the night to end.

The next track, “stupid song,” is some of Rodrigo’s best work yet. It begins as a soft piano ballad echoing her confirmed newfound love for her suitor. She uses vivid metaphors to describe how all-consuming her feelings are.

“You’re a spark in the dark and my clothes all caught aflame / You should feel how I feel when somebody says your name / I’m a car speeding down the boulevard without a break / And I want you more than any stupid song could ever say,” she sings as the chorus builds and culminates in an upbeat emotional release.

The next two tracks are not as punchy as their predecessors, but still fit right into the flow of the album. On “honeybee,” Rodrigo reflects on how this new relationship is healing the wounds that her past partners left. Then, on “maggots for brains,” she begins to note her forming emotional dependence on her partner.

“And I hope I never see what your face looks like goin’ / A face, I swear, that I could spend my whole life knowin’ / Here’s to hopin,’ ” she sings in “honeybee.”

It is here that even the “girl so in love” half of the album is revealed to be riddled with anxieties, as these so-called love songs are delicately laced with sadness and a sense of impending doom, leading listeners, and Rodrigo herself, to question the longevity of this relationship.

However, her high off her affections returns in “u + me = <3.” On this track, she describes her hope that her relationship lasts forever. The song is jangly pop-perfection — it could soundtrack a signature dancing-around-your-bedroom scene in a romantic comedy.

“My way” shares the same upbeat sound as the previous track, but isn’t as strong. On this track, Rodrigo introduces a new character to her story’s narrative — someone who is getting in the way of her relationship and attempting to become involved with her partner.

The last track of the first-half of the album, “purple,” is the most uncertain we have heard Rodrigo yet. In it, she recounts how familiar their relationship has become to her, and how their lives are now intertwined. These feelings are complemented by a slow-paced bass line and soft guitar strumming that picks up and becomes more pop-forward following the first chorus.

Rodrigo’s airy vocals on this track feel intensely vulnerable. It is here that there is a distinct shift in the album’s tone, and she becomes increasingly aware of the cracks in her seemingly picture-perfect relationship.

“Melt with you ‘til it all turns black / When you get so close and you can’t go back / Melt with you ‘til it all turns black / Melt with you ‘til I just feel sad,” she sings in the last few lines.

Rather than simply getting back at an ex-boyfriend for their genuine betrayals like on “SOUR” or “GUTS,” “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” is multifaceted. She no longer portrays her partner, or ex-partner, as a villain in her story — she has a matured understanding that relationships are never one-sided.

The second single Rodrigo released from the album, “the cure” can only be described as heartwrenching. Here, she has completely succumbed to her intrusive thoughts about the potential downfall of her relationship. The dynamic between Rodrigo and her partner is being intersected by her mental health, with which her partner cannot help her in the way that either of them had hoped.

The track’s instrumental features a repetitive minor guitar chord, an intense violin buildup and an epic drum culmination following the bridge — its sounds feel inspired by those of iconic rock bands such as The Cure and Joy Division.

“Begged” precedes this sound with one that is much softer, yet equally as powerful. On this track, Rodrigo begins to incorporate her partner’s actions, or lack thereof, into the story.

“They say it’s a virtue / To not let good love slip away / So I’m cool and forgiving / I’ll take what you’re giving / But nothing’s quite enough / When I know that to get it I begged,” she pleads in the chorus.

“What’s wrong with me,” featuring Robert Smith, frontman of post-punk band The Cure, continues the pattern of Rodrigo recognizing her own faults, yet still admits her partner’s role in the derailing of their relationship. Despite the feature from one of her long-claimed idols, this track feels the simplest and weakest on the album.

Following this, “less” is the album’s most vulnerable pinnacle. Rodrigo reveals the sheer heartbreak that resulted from the end of her relationship. Sonically, it’s a simple piano, but her vocals, which are stronger than ever, are made the central focus.

“If loving me means saying / ‘Babe, I think this is the end’ / Well I guess / I wish, I wish, I wish / You loved me less,” she sings as the piano echoes.

“Expectations” describes Rodrigo’s attempt to move on from her breakup — however, she seems slightly manic in doing so. The track resembles the pop-punk sound of her previous albums, which, after five years, she has grown into and perfected.

The album closes out with “cigarette smoke,” which portrays how the lasting impact of her relationship still lingers in the air and clings to her clothes, just as smoke does. It features a harrowing guitar pattern that gradually builds into an echoing loop of violins and the sound of static.

“Tell me something honest / So the memories turn dark / You said that I made loving look easy / ‘Til I made it hard,” she sings.

This album is a stepping stone for Rodrigo. The album’s narrative style of songwriting suits her artistic vision perfectly, as it allows her to paint a full, cohesive portrait of a specific chapter of her life — beginning, middle and end.

Despite her heartbreak, Rodrigo shows nothing but growth. Her ability to recount her messiest and most honest feelings in her writing depicts her inherent strength and character. On “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” her story is more complete than it has ever been.

Rating: 5/5