Barrio, a Mexican-style restaurant that features a build-your-own-tacos structure, is located at the new 15+High development. Credit: Molly Goheen | Lantern File Photo.

Barrio Tacos’ Ohio State location — at 1870 N. High St. — is set to close its doors Sunday after four years of service. 

The Mexican restaurant known for its “tacos, tequila and whiskey,” and its build-your-own style ordering system, opened its High Street location in Sept. 2022, according to prior Lantern reporting

The restaurant chain previously had a location in Grandview — located at 1415 W. Fifth Ave. — that closed in 2025, according to a 614NOW article

Barrio Tacos’ High Street location did not comment in time for publication. 