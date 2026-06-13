Barrio Tacos’ Ohio State location — at 1870 N. High St. — is set to close its doors Sunday after four years of service.

The Mexican restaurant known for its “tacos, tequila and whiskey,” and its build-your-own style ordering system, opened its High Street location in Sept. 2022, according to prior Lantern reporting.

The restaurant chain previously had a location in Grandview — located at 1415 W. Fifth Ave. — that closed in 2025, according to a 614NOW article.

Barrio Tacos’ High Street location did not comment in time for publication.