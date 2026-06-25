Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer is officially headed to the NBA.

Bruce Thornton, who heard his name called during pregame introductions in the Schottenstein Center for four years at Ohio State, heard his name called once again on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, but this time it marked his induction into the NBA.

Thornton was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Thornton is the first Ohio State player to be drafted into the NBA since 2023 and the first four-year Buckeye to be drafted since Jon Diebler in 2011, brother of Ohio State’s head coach, Jake.

Thornton put together one of the most decorated careers in Ohio State men’s basketball history, finishing his career in the program’s top-10 points, assists, free throws made, 3-pointers made and games started statistics.

Thornton entered his senior season 21st on the program’s all-time leading scoring list, but shot up the ranks and surpassed Dennis Hopson’s record against Indiana on March 7, to become the leading scorer in Ohio State’s program history. He finished his career with 2,164 points.

In his senior year, Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 55.4% field goal percentage, all setting career highs. He also helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

Before his career at Ohio State, Thornton was named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Milton High School.

Despite seeing 14 teammates transfer out of Ohio State throughout his career, Thornton, the only four-time captain in Ohio State basketball history, stayed loyal to the Buckeyes for all four seasons.