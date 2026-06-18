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The 2026 festival’s roster featured a mix of rising and seasoned country and country-adjacent artists including Tyler Childers, The Red Clay Strays, Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts. Doors opened at 2 p.m., and fans filed into the stadium throughout the day to catch their favorite acts.

Saturday’s festival sold out and drew 60,780 attendees, according to a Columbus Dispatch article. Buckeye Country Superfest 2027 is already in the works, with a July 10 date announced in an Instagram post from the festival shared Monday.

Read on for a comprehensive review of each of Saturday’s performances.

Kaitlin Butts

As the first act of the day, attendees were still filing into the ‘Shoe as Kaitlin Butts took the stage. Despite her smaller crowd, she put her all into her 30-minute set — the shortest of the festival’s lineup.

Butts has an entrancing voice and possesses a specific Southern-style charm and sense of wit that made her captivating to watch. Her lacey pink mini dress paired with matching black country boots and cowgirl hat added to her signature style.

Throughout her set, Butts performed multiple upbeat songs that started off the day of festivities with some excitement, including “Hunt You Down” and “You Ain’t Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me).” However, her vocals shined the most in her performance of her most recent single, “Never Really Mine.”

Overall: 3/5

Flatland Cavalry

The six-piece band took the stage at 3:30 p.m. and quickly caught the audience’s attention with their jangly country-folk sound. The band opened their set with a melodic performance of “On and On,” a love song to which couples could be spotted dancing near the back of the pit.

Their performance of “Unglued” was particularly strong, as it showed off lead vocalist Cleto Cordero’s talent. In addition, the other members of the band were also highlighted through instrumental breaks and their featured backing vocals. This song then transitioned into their most popular hit, “A Life Where We Work Out.”

This moment drew a strong reaction from the audience, particularly when Kaitlin Butts — who, to unknowing attendees, was revealed to be married to Cordero — returned to the stage with her dog in hand to fulfill her feature on the track.

Despite the more melancholic nature of some of the band’s songs, each member radiated joy and enthusiasm throughout their entire set. Fiddler Wesley Hall was featured on the big screen on multiple occasions, smiling ear-to-ear.

They closed their set with a touching cover of Hank Williams’ “I Saw The Light,” in which each member of the group joined Cordero at the microphone to serenade the audience with a single guitar melody while a stained glass backdrop was projected onto the big screen.

Overall: 3.5/5

Sierra Ferrell

As Sierra Ferrell took the stage, the stadium was continuing to fill up. Her eclectic style, seen through her gingham two-piece set and the flowers in her hair, paired with her traditional, country-Western-influenced sound, made her stand out amongst previous acts.

Her voice had a yodel-like quality to it and sounded like something you would hear on the soundtrack of an old black-and-white Western film during a standoff scene. Each song painted a portrait and told a story.

Her standout performances included “Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time In Cheatham County,” which had a solid beat to get the audience’s attention, and “Fox Hunt,” which was particularly energetic.

In between songs, Ferrell also gave short speeches speaking on current issues for which she is passionate — including mental health awareness, the importance of community, inspiring unity despite inherent differences and the so-called “American dream.”

Not only did her talking points show off her personality amidst her set, but the themes she would discuss also served as transitions between songs, making for a cohesive and authentic performance.

Overall: 4/5

Lord Huron

When the four-piece band arrived on stage, it was clear that they possessed a different aesthetic compared to the previous acts. They were dressed in dark colored suits and were more aligned with an indie-rock style rather than typical country, which made their set feel less cohesive with the lineup than its predecessors.

“Ends of the Earth” was one of their stronger performances, as it was easier to understand the lyrics that lead vocalist Ben Schneider was singing. While “Ancient Names (Part II)” and “Meet Me in the Woods” were more upbeat and featured set pieces such as flashing lights and a landline phone-style microphone, the audience was not as energetic as they were for previous acts.

Their performance of their most popular song, “The Night We Met,” was by far the highlight. The band harmonized, humming on the instrumental intro, which sent the stadium into chilling silence. This quietness that fell over the audience remained for the whole song — this was where Schneider’s vocals shined most.

Despite their unique style, it was difficult for Lord Huron to keep up with the standards set by the previous, more country-forward acts.

Overall: 2/5

The Red Clay Strays

The six-member band from Alabama was the first to get hordes of attendees on their feet prior to their set. When taking the stage, the stadium was immediately flooded with their powerful sound featuring bass, electric guitar, drums, keyboard, piano and more.

The group was also the first to showcase designated background vocalists with their set, which enhanced lead singer Brandon Coleman’s performance. Coleman has a unique quality to his voice, with a naturally raspy sound that feels cathartic to listen to.

Their performance of “Moments” was particularly touching and got the whole crowd swaying, as they showcased home-style videos of the band behind the scenes of their music production on the big screen.

Coleman also used their time on stage to discuss topics of importance that tied into their music, as he preached the importance of mental health during a break between songs. This transitioned into their performance of “Drowning,” a song that touches on struggling with hard times in one’s life. The song was also incredibly strong vocally and featured huge belts from Coleman.

“I’m Still Fine” had a slightly more upbeat tempo while sharing similar themes to “Drowning.” The song also flaunted Coleman’s diverse vocal talent, as it featured both lower drawn-out notes and higher belts.

Their performance of their most highly streamed song, “Wondering Why,” was unexpectedly emotional to watch. The cameras panned to different forms of love on display in the audience throughout the track — couples slow dancing together and holding one another, as well as fans scream-singing the lyrics to their favorite song, some visibly teary-eyed.

The Red Clay Strays were one of the strongest performances of the night, sonically, vocally and thematically. They were the perfect prerequisite to the night’s most anticipated act.

Overall: 5/5

Tyler Childers

The screams and cheers that erupted from the audience when Tyler Childers made his way to the stage could have been heard across Columbus. His set opened with “Eatin’ Big Time,” off of his latest album, “Snipe Hunter.” The upbeat track was the perfect choice to complement the crowd’s roars.

As the sun set over Ohio Stadium, Childers transitioned into “Shake the Frost,” which featured an entirely different tone that was more mellow and reflective — earning sheer silence from the audience.

This performance was unlike any other — it was a full production. The stage lighting was on full display as they flashed at varying speeds during each song, and his set took on the design of a vintage living room with lamps, furniture and various seating. The big screen’s backdrop also changed for almost every song, featuring B-roll-style illustrated footage to complement each track’s themes.

Childers performed old, new and unreleased songs throughout his set. “Oneida” was a standout from his latest album, as well as “Bitin’ List,” which was introduced through a six-minute-long monologue detailing everyday frustrations, where Childers encouraged the audience to work through their own anger by barking like a rabid animal.

Childers’ earnest demeanor complemented his songs, as his personality and charisma showed through his speeches between songs, including the pride and joy that was evident on his face when discussing his new baby back home.

Fan favorites like “All Your’n,” an older track, as well as “Jersey Giant,” an unreleased track, drew strong sing-alongs from the crowd.

Childers concluded his set with a song that echoed the nuanced yet joyful nature of his set, “Lady May,” and became visibly emotional on stage. His performance was one to remember, and a perfect end to the day’s festivities.

Overall: 5/5