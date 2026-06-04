After serving a nearly six-year-long prison sentence, a self-identified “incel” that plotted a violent attack against women at Ohio State has moved two blocks away from campus.

Tres Genco, a Cincinnati-area man, was released from federal prison on April 30 after pleading guilty for attempting a hate crime in 2020, according to a 2022 press release from the Department of Justice.

Genco moved into his apartment mid-May. On May 20, the U.S. Attorney’s office filed a motion asking Judge Susan Diott to impose additional restrictions on Genco, including requests that he move into a home pre-approved by the probation department at least two miles from any college campus in Ohio, according to reporting by The Columbus Dispatch.

U.S. attorneys also want software installed on Genco’s electronic devices so that probation officers can track his search history, and to bar him from entering the grounds of any college or university in the state without prior approval, the Dispatch reported.

“Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio in a 2024 press release. “Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening. Hate has no place in our country, including gender-based hate, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute any such conduct.”

Genco’s home was searched by the Highland County Sheriff’s Department in 2020. Deputies found a letter stating that he planned to target 3,000 women at “OSU medical” in a mass shooting meant to take place on May 23 that year. He was arrested in 2021, per prior Lantern reporting.

According to a 2024 Justice Department press release, Genco searched online for sororities in 2020, including one at Ohio State. The investigation revealed that on the same day, he wrote a manifesto stating he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge…” and referred to death as the “great equalizer.”

Police found boxes of ammunition, body armor and weapons including a firearm with a bump stock, which allows a gun to fire more rapidly, in Genco’s possession.

Genco was a part of the involuntary celebate, or “incel,” community, which is a predominately male group that believes that they are entitled to romantic or sexual attention from women, and advocate violence against those who deny them of it, per prior Lantern reporting. He had multiple profiles on incel websites and had made hundreds of posts on them.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is obtained.