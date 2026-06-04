An Ohio State student died in a car crash on I-71 on Columbus’s North Side early Thursday morning.

Police said the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. north of Morse Road on I-71 North, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Ashton Krick, a rising third-year aerospace engineering student at Ohio State, was driving north when he went off the side of the road, hitting the base of a raised pedestrian walkway, the report said.

Krick was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown why Krick went off the road. There were no other individuals in the vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story, and The Lantern will update when more information is obtained.