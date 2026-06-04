After his first season at the helm of Ohio State baseball in 2025, Justin Haire knew the team needed to change.

The Buckeyes endured their worst season in more than 50 years, posting a 13-37 record, the program’s lowest win total since 1972. Improvement would require an upgrade to culture and talent.

One year later, the result was one of the most significant turnarounds in program history, with 17 more wins.

A renewed emphasis on connectivity and accountability fueled success on the field and helped restore confidence in the program’s direction.

“It starts with making sure the people in the locker room all have like-minded goals and desires,” Haire said. “When you have that group that all want to win championships, compete in everything, and become the best versions of themselves, it becomes a lot easier to mold that group together.”

After bringing in 21 newcomers to the 2026 roster, Haire’s first step was getting his group together in the offseason to build relationships and create a positive culture.

“For us, it was ‘How can we make it a brotherly atmosphere where everyone has love and respect for one another?’” Haire said.

Haire attributed the team’s success on the field to each player shifting their mindset to playing for each other, not themselves.

“We play a lot of good teams and encounter a lot of high-pressure situations,” Haire said. “When you’re more worried about how you can pour into the guy next to you, it frees you up to do what you are capable of doing and makes you successful in those moments.”

Sophomore pitcher Gavin Kuzniewski said he saw the shift in the team’s mindset to playing for one another, when the offseason started. He also attributed the success of the team to their togetherness, especially through adversity.

“In those tough moments training during the fall and then into the season, being able to lean on one another helped us reach our goals,” Kuzniewski said.

Ohio State’s 2026 roster consisted of 15 returning players, 15 transfers and six freshmen. Of the transfers, all had more than two years of college baseball experience. Despite the roster’s unfamiliarity, Kuzniewski said the transfers’ experience was vital in creating consistency amongst the group.

“We instantly looked to those guys as leaders,” Kuzniewski said. “Being able to look at these guys with all of their experience and success at this level helps with the day-to-day process.”

The combined effect of a new culture and the ability to lean on experience paid off most in May, as the team won eight of 10 games and swept rival Michigan on the road for the first time since 1994.

Haire said the team learned from a series loss to Rutgers at the end of April, and he emphasized the need to look ahead rather than dwell on missed opportunities.

“We got to a point where we realized if we just keep playing, someone is going to have to beat us rather than us beating ourselves,” Haire said.

Ohio State finished its 2026 campaign with a record of 30-25 (18-12 Big Ten), good for the sixth-best in the Big Ten, but the work is not done. The Buckeyes came up short in the Big Ten Tournament, falling before the quarterfinal round and extended its NCAA Tournament drought to seven years.

Haire said he is pleased with the team’s progress from the first to second year as head coach but knows bigger goals lie ahead for the program.

“You always have to be moving up and we did that this season,” Haire said. “But we are not one of the last 64 teams competing for the College World Series, so there is still disappointment and motivation to be there next year.”

That motivation will shape Ohio State’s approach this offseason. Haire said retaining key contributors, adding talent through the transfer portal and embracing higher expectations will be critical as the program attempts to build on its momentum.

“We need to bring back our pivotal guys from last season and continue to bring in players that share the same vision and excitement to be a part of Buckeye baseball,” Haire said. “If you’re not moving forward, you are working backward, so we need to keep hitting the accelerator in all facets.”