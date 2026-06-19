JORDY, a queer pop singer-songwriter, will headline the 2026 Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and Resource Fair on Saturday on the Freedom Main Stage.

The 45th anniversary of the Columbus-based pride festival will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Goodale Park, located at 120 W. Goodale St., according to the website. JORDY will take the stage at 6:45 p.m., according to an Instagram post from the festival.

“Pride fests are always so fun, because there’s that energy that you feel that’s just so palpable,” JORDY said. “It’s different from normal festivals, in the sense that we’re all coming together to have fun, but also it’s deeper than that. We’re all there to feel safe in this really warm space, and we’re there to celebrate each other.”

Saturday’s festival will incorporate community resources, vendors and food into the day’s activities, in addition to music. Before the festival, Stonewall Columbus will host their annual Pride March, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of High Street and Broad Street, according to the website.

JORDY said he is looking forward to returning to Ohio to reconnect with fans and celebrate pride with his audience.

“It’s easy for me to critique myself and be hard on myself in this crazy industry,” JORDY said. “It’s moments like this that remind me that I’m on the right track.”

The Columbus Pride Festival is one of the largest in the Midwest and garners over 700,000 visitors annually to Columbus, according to a festival press release.

“I’m honored,” JORDY said. “I’m flattered. It means the world that Columbus wanted me there to represent the community and put on a good show.”

This year’s pride festival is themed Until We’re All Free. Densil Porteous, executive director of Stonewall Columbus, said in a press release that the theme represents how the lives of those in the queer community are connected.

“JORDY’s music speaks directly to the heart of what Pride means; living authentically, loving boldly, and celebrating who you are,” Porteous said. “JORDY is the perfect artist to embody this year’s theme, Until We’re All Free.”

In describing his interpretation of the theme, JORDY said all members of the queer community deserve equal freedom and opportunities.

“It feels like there are certain members of our community that do have more societal advantages, because the trans[gender] community is being continuously attacked,” JORDY said. “The fight isn’t over until every member of the community and every facet and layer of our community is free.”

In preparation for the festival, JORDY said he is reflecting on his past performances, where he has always approached the stage as though he were a headliner. He said he always puts on his best show, whether he is on stage or in rehearsal.

“I think there’s naturally maybe a little more pressure that we feel as a headliner,” JORDY said. “All I can do is put on the best show possible and take some moments throughout the show to connect with the crowd and see who’s out there and create those connections, because I feel like it’s such a different experience when we’re able to connect in person through the music.”

In his performance, JORDY said his set will include songs from his previous albums, “Mind Games,” “BOY” and “SEX WITH MYSELF,” as well as singles from his new album “In Retrospect,” releasing July 10.

He said he hopes people walk away not only feeling a deeper connection to his music, but also feeling more understood in their community.

“There was never a moment where I questioned whether I would be out in my music,” JORDY said. “So many of my favorite artists happen to be straight — I just took on the same mentality. It’s like, if someone can sing about a girl, I want to sing about a boy. I’ve just never hid that.”

JORDY said he values the directness of his lyrics while maintaining a catchy pop sound and an honest queer lens.

“I hope people leave feeling represented and also excited and pumped up, because I just want everyone to have that,” JORDY said.

The 2026 Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival is free to attend, and registration for the free Pride March can be found on the festival’s website.