Campus-favorite Sloopy’s Diner will undergo a menu revamp for the new school year, adding more Mediterranean-styled dishes and smoothies, compared to its current American diner-style food.

Located inside the Ohio Union, Sloopy’s is known for breakfast foods, like flavored pancakes and eggs, and classic diner options, including burgers, sandwiches and grilled cheese. With dine-in, carry out and GrubHub delivery robot options, the diner had held its ground as a go-to for students.

“Many of the popular food items that are currently offered at Sloopy’s will remain on the menu,” Ohio State spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email. “Additionally, a wider variety of options will be introduced, including Mediterranean-inspired dishes and smoothies, among others. These new additions are designed to enhance the dining experience and meet the evolving preferences of our campus community.”

The change marks year two of campus dining services making major changes to popular locations. In Autumn 2025, Courtside Cafe moved away from sandwiches, pastas and salads to a more Asian fusion style including stir fry and ramen, according to previous Lantern reporting. Sloopy’s will be adding two concessionaires in the fall, Blenz Bowls and Athenian Hospitality.

“The change comes as part of Student Life Dining Services’ ongoing focus on improving the student experience and advancing operational excellence,” Isaacs said. “We have been looking into opportunities to involve third-party service providers for Sloopy’s Diner over the past several years.”

Angie Parish, an incoming third-year in health sciences and Sloopy’s employee, said that there are multiple factors that will go into how the new menu is received.

“The opinion really depends on how good the new food items that are being implemented are,” Parish said. “Sloopy’s regulars will return based on how many items stay the same and incoming students will have opinions based on the quality of the items being implemented. Finding good dining on a college campus is hard and I think some students have found comfort in the food at Sloopy’s.”

As for current employees, they can remain at the revamped location, or transfer to a different dining services location, Isaacs said.

Employees who choose to remain at Sloopy’s will manage the robot deliveries and order pick-up station, according to an email obtained by the Lantern.

“Sloopy’s has been a landmark and place of tradition at Ohio State, so this big of a change might take a toll on Sloopy’s reputation,” Tawny Leonardo, an incoming third-year in health sciences who works at Sloopy’s, said. “I hope that these additions add to the experience rather than take away, and that we can all learn how to love the new Sloopy’s.”