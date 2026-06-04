The university board of trustees approved an increase in rates for tuition and fees starting for the Autumn 2026 semester on Wednesday.

The rate will rise by $409, or 3 percent, bringing the total to $14,050 for Ohio residents. The change is for incoming students only, according to a university website.

The proposal also includes continuing the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee for in-state students. Current students will not see an increase as they are covered by the guarantee.

“The Ohio State Tuition Guarantee locks in in-state tuition, room and board for four years, providing predictability for students and family, ensuring that any changes we make to tuition doesn’t impact the family’s ability to plan for their Ohio State time,” university President Ravi Bellamkonda said during the meeting.

Along with the increased tuition fee, housing and dining rates for first-year students will rise by about 3.2%, pushing the cost to about $15,738, according to a university website.