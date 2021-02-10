Out of network: Students grapple with health insurance coverage at Ohio State

Going to college means growing up and having to schedule your own doctor’s appointments. As scary as that is, it’s even scarier when your health insurance doesn’t work on campus.

Choosing a health insurance plan isn’t the most exciting thing to do, but paying out of pocket for a broken leg or sexually transmitted infection may put a damper on the college experience. If facing injury or illness with inadequate health insurance, college students could quickly find themselves paying more in hospital bills than tuition.

Students are presented with the option to purchase the university-sponsored student health insurance or waive the plan with existing coverage. The $3,366 annual cost of the student health insurance plan causes some to scrape by with out-of-network coverage or avoid health care on campus altogether, figuring they can just return home if they need an appointment.

Lily Powers, a 2020 alumna of Ohio State, and Indigo Butler, a fourth-year in international studies, both faced issues receiving medical care on campus due to health insurance constraints.

Powers had out-of-state private insurance that did not stretch to campus.

Butler, although covered by Ohio Medicaid, could not visit the on-campus health center without paying out of pocket. As a result, she sat on a months-long waiting list at other area hospitals.

“I thought that it was odd that it was so hard for me to see a doctor,” Butler said.

The solution for students like Powers and Butler may lie with Ohio State’s health insurance supplement, WilceCare. The seldom-used option serves as à la carte coverage at the centrally located, on-campus Wilce Student Health Center. Armed with WilceCare, which costs $225 per policy year, Powers and Butler could have visited the student health center without having to pay out of pocket.

Still, the added annual cost may deter students from purchasing the supplement. Some don’t perceive much risk by not having health insurance at college, since younger people tend to be healthier and spend less on health care.

Students with chronic physical or psychological conditions are especially at risk, as insurance issues on campus may interfere with routine checkups and monitoring that they received prior to attending Ohio State.

“If it’s not properly controlled, it can lead to longer-term negative consequences with worse health outcomes,” Dr. Wendy Xu, associate professor of health services management and policy at Ohio State, said.

Depression, anxiety, asthma and migraines are among the most common chronic conditions among college students. Up to 17.8 percent of college students report a diagnosis of both chronic depression and anxiety at some point in their life, 16.3 percent report asthma and 11.4 percent report migraines, according to the 2020 National College Health Assessment.

But what guarantees that students have adequate health care? Ohio State’s health insurance requirement does not prevent students from waiving university-sponsored insurance with out-of-network or otherwise inadequate coverage, meaning Powers and Butler are not the only students with the conflict.

Student Health Insurance may audit the waivers, enrolling students in the SHI Benefits Plan if their coverage is found to be inadequate, according to the Student Health Insurance website. Neither Powers nor Butler were audited throughout their time at Ohio State.