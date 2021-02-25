How safe are Ohio State’s off-campus neighborhoods?

Walking home after a late night of studying at the library, Gabriella Rincón, a fourth-year in environmental engineering, plugged in her headphones and sang out loud to one of her favorite songs.

The walk to Rincón’s house on Patterson and Indianola avenues from Thompson Library was about 30 minutes, and she said she hadn’t feared heading home alone late at night until November 2019.

She passed a man outside of a church near her house who, when he saw her, she said “dropped his pants and started obscenely touching his genitals.”

“He started coming towards me, and I was like — I think I was shocked a little bit so I was like, ‘This isn’t happening, this is not real,’” Rincón said.

Rincón said the man began to follow her as she crossed the street, so she ran around the block until a friend could come get her. Then, she called the Columbus Police.

Her call is just one of tens of thousands of 911 calls made from the off-campus area each year, a Lantern analysis of run call data provided by Columbus Police showed.

The most common calls made for service have to do with general disturbances and property crime, such as burglary — making Rincón’s call out of the ordinary. Crime rates are expected to be high because of how densely populated the off-campus area is and how high the area’s turnover rate is, experts told The Lantern. But the types of crime and overall safety of the area are unique to the campus setting.

The Columbus Police was called more than 218,000 times over the past five years from callers in the off-campus cruiser districts. These encompass the neighborhoods north of West Lane Avenue to East Arcadia Avenue, east of High Street to just beyond Summit Street, west of Olentangy River Road to North Star Road and south of 11th Avenue to West Third Avenue.

From 2015 to October 2020, nearly 27,000 calls classified as a disturbance were made — about 25 times higher than calls for shots fired in the same time frame. “Disturbances” is a broad category used as a “catch-all,” which includes calls such as loud parties, music or fireworks — anything classified as a “breach of the peace.”

More common calls include reports for suspicious persons and burglary alarms, with each accounting for more than 10,700 calls. Not all calls for police assistance result in reports.