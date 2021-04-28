When freshmen arrive at Ohio State, word on the street — or in the dorms — distinguishes which dining halls have the best ice cream from those that might give you food poisoning. Similar whispers clue newcomers into which campus-area bars are most accepting of fake IDs.

Armed with a fake ID, students must then determine which bars or stores are least likely to challenge it.

The student said he never had his fake ID rejected at a campus-area bar or store. He said Bulls, a nickname for Bullwinkles, Midway, The Library Bar and Threes Above High are known for leniency, whereas Ethyl & Tank and Leo’s on the Alley are more strict. In general, he said “cheaper” bars are more likely to accept a fake ID.

Midway, which students rated the second-best place to use a fake ID, has a few different ways to check for fake IDs at the door. Ryan Hensley, a manager at Midway, said bouncers undergo two types of training.

First, they are trained using an “ID book” that serves as a guide for telltale signs of an illegitimate ID such as being able to bend the card. He said new door guys also spend a minimum of two to three shifts with a seasoned bouncer to learn how to properly check IDs.

Apart from looking at the ID with a plain eye, bouncers at Midway may use UV flashlights that shine distinctively through a fake ID. Hensley said the bar previously used ID scanners to root out fakes but stopped the practice since many fake IDs scan nowadays.

“It’s not as foolproof. In fact, it’s more open to loopholes,” he said.

Although students may feel comfortable using a fake ID at Midway, Hensley said the bar confiscates about 15-20 fakes per night during non-pandemic times. On April 16, Midway bouncers had already collected three fake IDs before 8:30 p.m.: two from out of state and one from Ohio.