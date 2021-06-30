With Ohio State’s demolition of Buckeye Village comes increased rent, few choices for students with children

Choi said there isn’t much his family can do beyond making sure the windows are locked at night.

In 2016, elevated levels of lead were found in the tap water at Buckeye Village. Residents were warned not to drink the water and bottled water was made available by the university, according to previous Lantern reporting.

Despite concerns and fears, Buckeye Villagers said they found benefits in living in the complex that go beyond low rent.



Ren said being on campus means she can use the university’s WiFi — something that became even more important for online classes during the pandemic. She also mentioned her daughter’s daycare is just a quick walk away on Ackerman Road.

Even though the dwindling number of residents has made Choi feel unsafe, he said he’s found a community in the several other families who are also from South Korea. Their kids play with each other, and the families get together for special events.

For Vieira, having a community of fellow students with families was the reason she came to Ohio State in the first place.

“It felt like every weekend we would meet with other families and we would go into the playground and have barbecues and they knew what we were going through,” Vieira said. “None of us were doing any work on the weekends because we knew it was impossible with a child. Other people in our programs didn’t understand that because they had other priorities.”