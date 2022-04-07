As Strauss victims and students supported statutes of limitations bill, Ohio State lobbied against it

While Ohio State was publicly silent about legislation to allow victims and survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss to sue the university, its administration worked for months to prevent the bill from making it to the Ohio House of Representatives’ floor.

A Lantern investigation found that the university’s Office of Government Affairs led a coordinated effort to block House Bill 249, legislation introduced in May 2019 to waive the statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse cases for the victims of Strauss. Administrators called and met with state representatives, helped other organizations draft testimony against the bill and asked legislators to not allow a committee vote on the bill.

The university never made a public statement about the bill, even when asked by reporters.

“The university is actively participating in good faith in the mediation process directed by the federal court,” university spokesperson Ben Johnson told The Lantern in October 2019.

But emails, letters and other records obtained by The Lantern show that as the university avoided commenting on the bill, it lobbied lawmakers against it. In fact, the university lobbied against the bill even as the Vice President for Government Affairs Stacy Rastauskas wrote to members of the Ohio House Civil Justice Committee that the university was “unable to take a position” on the proposed law as it continued mediation with victims.