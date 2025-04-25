A step toward sustainability: Examining Ohio State’s expanded efforts to track food waste

The all-you-care-to-eat dining hall is one of the most common elements of the American college experience.

For many Ohio State students, it takes just a single swipe of a BuckID, and a seemingly endless supply of food appears. Trays upon trays of various menu items come into view, offering everything from a custom salad bar to tacos and churros, all the way to a self-serve ice cream station — free for the taking.

From the early hours of the morning until well into the evening, these trays are constantly replenished, so no student is left wanting without their favorite meal. Second, third and fourth helpings turn all-you-care-to-eat into all-you-can-eat in the blink of an eye.

In catering to over 60,000 students, Ohio State’s Dining Services goes through a massive amount of food to ensure visitors are well-fed on a day-to-day basis.

But at the end of the day, when the dining hall is quiet and the last student shuffles out, the thought of how much food remains becomes hard to ignore.