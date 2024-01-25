Age is just a number
NON-TRADITIONAL STUDENTS IN HIGHER EDUCATION
A video by Saima Khan, Special Projects Producer
In a world that often associates education with youth, there is a rising number of older adults embarking on educational avenues later in life. These individuals are breaking stereotypes by mastering new skills and pursuing degrees. This short documentary, “Age is just a number,” investigates this trend and explores the inspiring stories of these older adults.
“It is a challenge seeing some of the generational differences.”
– Anne Marie Todd, Military & Veterans Services student
“I never used to walk into a classroom of 30 people and it’s dead silence. They’re all sitting there on their phones.”
– John Martin, Program 60 student
“Every generation has to live their own history.”
– Gail Walter, Program 60 student
“This is the traditional mindset. [My friends] cannot imagine an older person my age dancing.”
– Kristine Aldemir, Program 60 student
Program 60 enrollment trends at Ohio State show a rise in non-traditional students over the last decade with a dip during the pandemic.
Credit: Molly Goheen | Managing Editor for Digital Content
Ohio State’s total enrollment data, based on Fifteenth Day Enrollment Report, shows growth of non-traditional students from 2013 to 2023.
Credit: Molly Goheen | Managing Editor for Digital Content
National Center for Education Statistics reports total fall-enrollment data in degree-granting post-secondary institutions for students ages 35 and older. NCES projects a 10 percent increase by 2031.
Credit: Molly Goheen | Managing Editor for Digital Content
