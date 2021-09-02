As deadline nears, Strauss victims seek accountability, not Ohio State’s settlement program

After meeting with lawyers from Perkins Coie, Snyder-Hill later discovered that the university did not give him all of the documents to which he was entitled. In December 2018, he submitted a second records request to include any document that contained any mention of himself and Strauss from 1995. Snyder-Hill wouldn’t know until later that the university had pulled his records by the end of the month as part of Perkins Coie’s investigation.

Despite requests for updates, Snyder-Hill did not receive the rest of the records relating to his complaint and meeting with Strauss until May 17, 2019 — less than an hour before the Perkins Coie report was released to the public.

In a September 2020 report, a special master ruled that the university violated public records law by intentionally withholding Snyder-Hill’s records for five months. The university argued that releasing Snyder-Hill’s records before the Perkins Coie report “could subject survivors to unnecessary retraumatization or have a chilling effect on their participation with the investigation,” according to court documents.

Just less than a year since the special master’s decision, Snyder-Hill said he views the settlement program similar to the university’s withholding of his records in that it is a way to exert control.

“They wanted to control the narrative, just like they’ve always wanted to control the narrative, and they haven’t changed,” Snyder-Hill said. “This is the same university as it was back when Grace was running the show. Nothing’s changed.”